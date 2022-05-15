ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Hundreds participate in 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally

By Nia Watson
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOgv6_0feXFCfA00

Saturday, a pro-choice rally was held in downtown San Diego in support of abortion rights.

It was part of demonstrations across the U.S., described as 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rallies organized by Planned Parenthood.

The National Day of Action is in response to abortion bans being enacted across the country and the leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision to completely overturn Roe v Wade.

"We're here to say that women should be able to choose whether to be a mother," Rachel Jensen said.

Jensen attended the protest with her husband and two sons.

"It's not enough even if our rights are protected here in California. We really need to stand for all women across the country," Jensen said.

Rachel Davey marched alongside hundreds of others because of her daughters.

"There's so many, so many atrocities about this that are so wrong not just to us women, but our children, our girls," Davey said.

Vernita Gutierrez, the VP of Internal Affairs for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, said she wasn't surprised by the Court's ruling.

"It didn't really come as a surprise, but that makes it no less devastating," she said.

Gutierrez said abortion bans will be incredibly detrimental to low-income families.

"Folks who are struggling to pay bills, put food on the table, child-care, LGBTQ folks, young folks, immigrants," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said California expects an influx of women seeking services if the decision holds.

Currently, the organization is making sure its facilities are well-staffed, and legislation is in place to continue to provide abortion and reproductive care.

"We are not backing down, and we'll be here for good," Gutierrez said.

After the march, a small pro-life group showed up in an attempt to counter-protest the rally. However, they were quickly run off by a large crowd of abortion rights supporters.

Comments / 4

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Group fights back against poachers along California coast

SAN DIEGO — Carlos Callado’s commute to work means casting off to sea for the day. Marine protected areas are protected areas of water. Off the coast of California, from the Mexico to Oregon borders, is the world’s largest network of underwater reserves. There is no fishing...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Society
thevistapress.com

Supervisor Jim Desmond -Headlines Like This Are Unacceptable!

If you’re unfamiliar with the story, Craig Blas was arrested in Escondido last weekend where ‘police found a handgun magazine, three fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl, a red dot sight for a pistol, and $738 in cash. The officers searched his vehicle and found a handgun with no serial number.’
ESCONDIDO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#U S Supreme Court#Roe V Wade#Protest
NBC San Diego

Waiting for Food Recycling to Begin in Chula Vista

Food waste recycling is going to become a way of life in California. It’s just taking a while to get off the ground in places like Chula Vista. “Food waste counts for about 27% of what people throw out every year,” said Victor Sanchez. That food waste ends...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Menthol Cigarettes, Flavored Vapes Banned in San Diego

The San Diego City Council officially passed an ordinance Tuesday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products — including menthol cigarettes — in the city, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The move — spearheaded by Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert — follows similar actions in such cities such as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

California Gas Prices to Spike Even More with July 1 Tax Increase

“I really don’t understand how the price of gas can rise so drastically in California,” said a Black woman and 55-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident who agreed to be interviewed for this article but asked to not be identified. “Unfortunately, we need to purchase it regardless of the prices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
AFAR

Explore California’s Asian American History at These Key Sites

San Diego's Japanese Friendship Garden is 'an expression of friendship between San Diego and its sister city, Yokohama'. From San Francisco to San Diego, California offers several opportunities to learn more about Asian American history. In 1918, Cirilo Juanitas arrived from the Philippines in Stockton, California’s Little Manila, then home...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

San Diego Original Black Panther Party gives out baby formula

The San Diego Original Black Panther Party for Community Empowerment has been hosting a food distribution event in front of the Clementine McDuff Elks Lodge for quite some time now. But recently, they added something new — baby formula. “We put out a call to get people to donate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thestarnews.com

‘March’ details Filipino soldiers’ erasure post war

Returning to the big screen and virtually, the GI Film Festival is celebrating its 15th year May 17-22 at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. This year’s lineup features 26 films with full-length documentaries, narrative stories, animated shorts, student projects, and local and international films. Along with film screenings, there are post-screening panel discussions with filmmakers, film subjects, actors and subject-matter experts. All films will be available for video demand the day after the film’s debut through May 30. The award celebration, also being held at MOPA on May 21, features military veteran and advocate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy