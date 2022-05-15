ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago alderwoman says three women have died at apartment building without air conditioning

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said said that she had started...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 16

Related
blockclubchicago.org

South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Cottage Grove, 79th Street Among Streets Proposed For Bus Improvements

HYDE PARK — Express bus routes along the south lakefront and other major South Side bus corridors could be in line for upgrades under a new Chicago Transit Authority plan. Better Streets for Buses proposes a network of streets to get bus-friendly improvements. It also includes a “toolbox” of improvements, which would be implemented as needed along major thoroughfares.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Crime and chaos downtown and beyond are keeping tourists away from Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Such events as the chaos downtown that led to a deadly shooting right in the middle of Millennium Park have led people to cancel trips, meetings, and events in Chicago because they don't feel safe. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Tuesday, hotel, restaurant, and city business operators have been hopeful for a great return this summer – the first summer since 2019 in which COVID-19 restrictions have not limited most options. But Molina is told crime is keeping some away - and the city can't afford that. "The Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Calumet City Honors Eula Bell Lofton on 110th Birthday

Thaddeus Jones-Mayor of Calumet City, Illinois was joined by the Calumet City Council, Regional elected officials, and residents as they honored and celebrated the 100th Birthday of Cook County’s oldest retired nurse, Ms. Eula Bell Lofton. Ms. Lofton was honored during a recent Calumet City City Council meeting and at her birthday party that was held at the Victory Centre in Calumet City.
CALUMET CITY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Hadden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Apartment Building#Chicago Ald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox 32 Chicago

Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June

Three women were found dead at a Chicago apartment building without air conditioning, and the alderman said that building officials told her they don't turn on the A/C until June 1 no matter how hot it gets. Rogers Park Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) contacted building officials last week after calls from residents about their health and safety. Chicago's temperatures broke records last week.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy