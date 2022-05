Just like the first 16 years of his NBA career, Chris Paul’s 17th season in the league ended without a championship. Paul and the top-seeded Phoenix Suns were bounced from the 2022 playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The defending Western Conference champions didn’t just lose Game 7 — they were thoroughly embarrassed. Luka Doncic and company led by as many as 46 points in the winner-take-all contest and ultimately secured a 123-90 win at Footprint Center.

