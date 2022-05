The snowstorms of mid-April and early-May dropped a lot of snow in the higher elevations across Idaho, but according to the NRCS, those storms didn’t greatly impact the drought and water situation across the state. Corey Loveland with NRCS-Idaho said the state had already seen a large portion of the snowpack melt off, meaning what fell over the past 30 days really didn’t add to the snowpack, more it replaced it. And he noted while the moisture is appreciated, it has not resulted in drought relief.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO