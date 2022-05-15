ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson takes no-hitter into sixth as Pirates beat Reds 3-1

 4 days ago
Thompson takes no-hitter into sixth as Pirates beat Reds 3-1

PITTSBURGH — Zach Thompson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach homered to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Brandon Drury broke up the no-hit bid by lining a clean single to right field with two outs. That was the only hit allowed by Thompson in six innings. He had three walks and three strikeouts while throwing 76 pitches and combining with Wil Crowe,

Chris Stratton and David Bednar on a four-hitter. Thompson ran his scoreless innings streak to 12. The Reds’ three-game winning streak ended.

