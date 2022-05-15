Thompson takes no-hitter into sixth as Pirates beat Reds 3-1 Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Zach Thompson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach homered to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Brandon Drury broke up the no-hit bid by lining a clean single to right field with two outs. That was the only hit allowed by Thompson in six innings. He had three walks and three strikeouts while throwing 76 pitches and combining with Wil Crowe,

Chris Stratton and David Bednar on a four-hitter. Thompson ran his scoreless innings streak to 12. The Reds’ three-game winning streak ended.

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed dies at age 24 The rapper rose to prominence in the Atlanta hip-hop scene in 2018. He was scheduled to play in Charlotte on Saturday night. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group