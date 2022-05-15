ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 7)

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will contest Game 7 of their first-round...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'GUYS REACT DIFFERENTLY'

"The best part is watching the players. Those breaks between series'. You want them to have their break, right, because there's always some mental and physical (fatigue), so there's some re-group there. And guys that are banged up, you want them to get as much time as you can. But then when you get closer to the game, then you start seeing how guys react differently. That's kind of the fun part. You learn lots about your players. Both teams got a lot of guys that haven't been in the second round or won second rounds, so you see they handle it, too."
HOCKEY
NHL

Disappointment palpable as Wild players turn page on 2021-22 season

ST. PAUL -- Only a few days removed from a season-ending loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of their First Round series, Wild players had exit interviews Monday with coaches and staff as the group heads into what will be a busy offseason. The common theme, not...
NHL
NHL

Forward Brian Boyle Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brian Boyle underwent successful knee surgery today, it was announced by general manager Ron Hextall. The procedure on Boyle's left knee was performed by team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas at UPMC Presbyterian-Shadyside. Boyle, who was injured on May 13 in Game 6 against the New York Rangers,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

This Day in Isles History: May 16

May 16, 1982 - The Islanders win their third-consecutive Stanley Cup, with a four-game sweep over the Vancouver Canucks. Mike Bossy wins Conn Smythe Trophy with his 27 points (17G, 10A) through 19 playoff games. The Islanders clinch the Cup in Vancouver, the only time during the dynasty they clinch the championship on the road.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NHL

THREE THINGS: Sharangovich's Top Goals from the 2021-22 Season

After a slower start to his sophomore campaign where it took the forward 14 games to score his first goal of the season, Yegor Sharangovich started to find his groove once again. After scoring 16 goals in his rookie campaign, Sharangovich finished the 2021-22 season with 24 goals and 22 assists for 46 points. In addition, Sharangovich was only one of four Devils players to score over 20 goals this season. We take a look at three of Sharangovich's top goals on this edition of Three Things presented by GEICO.
NHL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Oilers, Flames renew Battle of Alberta

First series between provincial rivals since 1991; Hurricanes aim for fifth straight home win. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2022 NHL postseason. There are two playoff games scheduled for Tuesday, the 18th day of the postseason and the first day of the second round.
NHL
NHL

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Flames vs. Oilers second-round preview

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features eight teams in four best-of-7 series, which start Tuesday. Today, NHL.com previews the Western Conference Second Round between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. (1P) Calgary Flames vs. (2P) Edmonton Oilers. Flames: 50-21-11, 111 points; defeated Dallas Stars 4-3 in first...
NHL
NHL

'Quest For The Stanley Cup' returns for season seven

Seven-part behind-the-scenes documentary series on playoffs debuts May 27 on ESPN+, YouTube. NEW YORK/TORONTO -- Quest For The Stanley Cup™, the behind-the-scenes documentary series chronicling the remaining eight teams competing in the 2022 Stanley Cup® Playoffs and vying for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup, returns Friday, May 27. A first look, The Quest Begins, will premiere on NHL Network and the NHL's YouTube and Facebook channels on May 20 before the series drops weekly on Friday nights starting May 27, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. and at YouTube.com/NHL in Canada. The trailer is available here.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Mcdavid
NHL

Blues sign Zherenko to entry-level contract

St. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed goaltender Vadim Zherenko to a three-year entry-level contract. Zherenko, 21, was drafted by the Blues in the seventh round (No. 208 overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft. The Moscow,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Changes To Coaching Staff

VEGAS (May 16, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, May 16, changes to the team's coaching staff: Pete DeBoer has been relieved of his coaching duties. "We would like to thank Pete DeBoer for his commitment to the Vegas Golden Knights over the past three...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames (Game 1)

The Oilers begin their second-round Battle of Alberta against the Flames with Game 1 on Wednesday night in Calgary. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames kick off the Battle of Alberta in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.
NHL
NHL

3 Keys: Oilers at Flames, Game 1 of Western Second Round

Draisaitl's impact pivotal for Edmonton; Calgary must harness emotions, avoid penalties. The Battle of Alberta will resume when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Calgary Flames in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday. Edmonton and Calgary each advanced in seven games in the first...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Sportsnet#Cbc#The Oilers Radio Network
NHL

Crosby, Malkin and Letang Want to Stay Together

For a few years now, there have been plenty of conversations surrounding the future of Pittsburgh's core leadership group, and how much longer the longest-tenured trio in the history of the NHL will remain together. Those have taken on a different feel with Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang's contract situations, as they are set to become unrestricted free agents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

NHL Buzz: Point doubtful for Lightning in Game 1 against Panthers

Andersen unlikely for Hurricanes in second round; Goodrow to miss series opener for Rangers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Tampa Bay Lightning. Brayden Point has a lower-body injury and is likely to miss Game 1 of the...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoff second-round storylines highlighted by rivalry series

Avalanche push for conference final, McDavid encore, Shesterkin with big-game experience among things to watch. The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs arrives with the hockey world picking its collective jaw off the floor following a legendary first round that featured plenty of goals, comebacks, star players delivering on the game's biggest stage, and five Game 7s.
NHL
NHL

Checkers Look to Advance

The Kraken's American Hockey League affiliate Charlotte Checkers have two home games to close out Bridgeport in a best-of-five, second-round series as part of the AHL Eastern Conference playoff bracket. Their first chance is Monday (4 p.m., ahltv.com) after dropping Game 3 Saturday matinee in a nail-biter before the raucous Charlotte faithful.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Avs 2021-22 Regular Season Home Set 3 Jersey Auction Is Live

Bid on jerseys from the Avs 2021-22 regular season home set 3 jersey auction. The Avs 2021-22 Regular Season Home Set 3 Jersey Auction is live!. Bid on and view items at www.ksc.givesmart.com or text KSC to 76278. Jack Johnson 1,000 game jersey worn on 3/1. The auction features. Away...
DENVER, CO
NHL

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs ratings off to historic start with ESPN, Turner

Rangers-Penguins Game 7 highlights record-setting first round. The first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs proved historic for ESPN and Turner Sports, with ratings for TNT and TBS the highest since the advent of cable television. Games covered on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and TBS averaged 768,000 viewers, an increase...
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Monday's optional skate at Rogers Place

EDMONTON, AB - The Battle of Alberta beckons in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Oilers waited with anticipation to see who would come out as the winner of Game 7 between the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames on Sunday night, and an overtime goal from Johnny Gaudreau made it official that the two Alberta rivals will meet in the post-season starting Wednesday night down Highway 2 at Scotiabank Saddledome for the first time since 1991.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Seider one of NHL's top defensemen after rookie season

Moritz Seider burst onto the scene in his NHL debut, recording two assists on Opening Night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. And as Seider navigated his first week of NHL action, the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman appeared at ease. "I think...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy