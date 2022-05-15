Pirates end Reds’ winning streak, get first victory in series

Daniel Vogelbach homered and Zach Thompson pitched six shutout innings Saturday in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 3-1 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds.

Diego Castillo added an RBI single for the Pirates, who had dropped the first two games of the four-game series.

Thompson (2-3), who pitched five shutout innings against the Reds in his previous start, carried a no-hitter into the sixth, when Brandon Drury lined a single to right with two outs for the only hit he allowed.

Thompson struck out three and walked three. David Bednar picked up a four-out save, his sixth in six opportunities.

Albert Almora Jr. hit an RBI single for the Reds, who had their season-high three-game winning streak snapped and had won five of six and six of eight.

Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo (0-1) gave up three runs and four hits in five innings, with two strikeouts and a walk.

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, who is hitting .324, left in the third after taking a heavy foul tip by Ke’Bryan Hayes to his mask. It appeared it hit him in the chin area. He did not need to be helped off the field. He later returned to watch from the dugout.

In the Pittsburgh second, Vogelbach drew a leadoff walk. Yoshi Tsutsugo flied out. And Jack Suwinski grounded into a fielder’s choice. Rodolfo Castro singled to right, with Suwinski going to third. Luis Castillo was called for a balk on a pickoff attempt toward first, sending Suwinski home for a 1-0 Pirates lead and Castro to second. Diego Castillo’s base hit to left drove in Castro.

Vogelbach led off the bottom of the fourth with his sixth homer, which landed in the shrubbery in center, to increase Pittsburgh’s lead to 3-0.

Cincinnati broke through in the seventh against Wil Crowe. Mike Moustakas walked to lead off the inning. Aramis Garcia, who replaced Stephenson, flared a single to center. Colin Moran hit into a fielder’s choice, with Moustakas going to third. An out later, Almora singled to right to bring home Moustakas and cut the deficit to 3-1.

–Field Level Media

