CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Just when it seems like Wyoming is breaking free of winter’s grip, Mother Nature pulls it right back in. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is projecting warm temperatures throughout the next few days in Wyoming’s capital city, bringing the potential of thunderstorms along with it, too. However, the weekend is currently expected to bring much chillier conditions and potentially even some late-May snow to spoil the recent run of balmy weather.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO