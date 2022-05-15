ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester police investigate shooting reports at Bidwell Terr.

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MG6ld_0feX9bmQ00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at the 100 block of Bidwell Terrace Saturday evening.

Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter and closed the street until they can confirm there was no further threat. They discovered evidence of gunfire on the scene.

Investigators from the R.P.D. said that two groups were shooting at each other on the street, with no reports of anyone struck by gunfire nor injuries.

Investigators also revealed that multiple people — including infant children — were on the street during the incident.

The R.P.D. is investigating this incident as first-degree reckless endangerment, which is defined by the New York State Penal Law as a “depraved indifference to human life.”

Officers have since re-opened Bidwell Terrace.

The investigation is still continuing and officers encourage anyone with information to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 5

Tony M Thompson
3d ago

So, the people that stay in the area don't want to talk.That's the problem right there. Somebody knows who these guys are. You need to say something if you see anything that will effect your family and friends and city.

Reply
2
Related
WHEC TV-10

Man charged in 2 attempted carjackings Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have arrested a man for two attempted carjackings in the city that happened on Tuesday night. Clifton Moody, 21, is facing two counts of first degree attempted robbery. Police got a call from a woman around 9:15 p.m. saying a man tried to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Man tries carjacking two people in Corn Hill

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after police say he tried to carjack two people in Rochester's Corn Hill neighborhood. Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Rochester Police responded to Adams and Atkinson streets after a 911 caller said a man tried to steal her vehicle holding what appeared to be a gun.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD arrests woman for not complying with deadly hit-and-run investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have arrested a woman for not complying with an investigation into a deadly hit-and-run on North Winton Road in February. The Rochester Police Department said that 38-year-old Fatimah Holiday was the owner of the car that struck and killed Richard Massey Jr. as he walked out of his vehicle. Police haven't yet identified a suspect who may have been driving the car.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
iheart.com

Woman Arrested in Feb. Fatal Hit-and-Run

Rochester police have arrested the owner of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run Thirty-eight-year-old Fatimah Holiday is charged with felony insurance fraud and hindering prosecution. Police say she has not fully cooperated with the investigation, and they are still looking for a person of interest. He had stopped to...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#R P D#Rochesterfirst
WETM 18 News

Bath woman arrested for assault with baseball bat

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman has been charged with assault for allegedly hitting another woman with a baseball bat last month, police said. Trina Sullivan, 39, was arrested by New York State Police on May 17 in connection to the incident. According to police, Sullivan and another woman were involved in an argument […]
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Charged in Seneca Falls Robbery Involving a Knife

A Waterloo man is facing a number of felony charges after being arrested in connection with a robbery that happened earlier this month. Seneca Falls Police charged 23-year-old Dejon Butler with robbery, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly took property belonging to another person while possessing a knife. Butler is also accused of striking the victim with the blunt end of the knife, resulting in minor injuries. Police recovered the knife at a residence in Seneca Falls.
SENECA FALLS, NY
13 WHAM

Minors behind attack on Newark teen identified by law enforcement

Newark, N.Y. — A video posted on social media shows the beating of a Newark teenager with autism, and investigators with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office believe they know who attacked him. His mother, reliving the horror every day, believes it was a planned attack. Shannon Davenport says her...
NEWARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBNS 10TV Columbus

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on woman during Buffalo supermarket shooting placed on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now on paid administrative leave. The allegation came from Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson. She called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and she pulled her cell phone out of her back pocket and called 911.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

1 injured after crash on Rt. 104 in Wayne County

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say one person was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday morning on Route 104 in Wayne County. The crash occurred in the Town of Wolcott and involved an SUV and a small tanker truck. Authorities say the driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to Upstate […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Shooting in Rochester causes car crash

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — A Tuesday night shooting in Rochester caused a crash that put a woman in the hospital. Violence in that area also led to a man being hospitalized from a gunshot wound and bullets striking a home. Police said a 19-year-old woman was driving on Santee...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot near Glendale Park expected to survive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his late teens was shot during an argument on a side street near Lake Avenue and Glendale Park Tuesday evening but police say he is expected to survive. It happened at around 5:15 p.m. on Malvern Street near the Glendale Park intersection.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Firefighters respond to old Riverside Hotel

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Firefighters responded to the old Riverside hotel in downtown Rochester Tuesday night. Crews on scene say there was a significant amount of smoke in the building. No word on a case. The building has been vacant for some time. 13WHAM News will update this story as...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

State police arrest Rochester man for guns and drugs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on the city’s northeast side Sunday. New York State Police officials say 29-year-old Tireek Burden was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. on North Clinton Avenue. Authorities say Burden was in possession of two illegal handguns and drugs. According to police, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy