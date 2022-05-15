ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Five Great Lakes home runs overpower Captains, 8-2

By Jeff Schudel
News-Herald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Great Lakes Loons homered five times May 14 to sink the Captains, 8-2, on Star Wars Night at Classic Park. The loss ended a two-game winning streak and dropped the Captains to 14-17 in the Midwest League. The Loons won for the ninth time in 11 games to improve to...

www.news-herald.com

News-Herald.com

Captains rally for 5-1 win at Cedar Rapids behind Joe Naranjo’s homer

The Captains began their six-game series at Cedar Rapids with a 5-1 win May 17. Lake County (15-18) scored four runs in the top of the ninth to break a 1-1 tie. Christian Cairo scored on a fielding error by Grand Rapids (24-10) for a 2-1 lead. Joe Naranjo (2-for-4) then followed with the big hit of the inning, a three-run home run to left field.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

High school baseball: Turf field teams able to play while grass teams forced indoors

The headline grabber this baseball season hasn’t been a no-hitter or a multi-home run affair. Rather it’s been the constant rain that has led to the postponement or cancellation of games. In his 43 years as a high school baseball coach, VASJ’s Dennis Woods ranked the 2022 season as one of the toughest to deal with in regard to the weather.
GENEVA, OH
News-Herald.com

Division III track: Cardinal’s Avalon brother-sister combo want memorable finish to season

Big brother always seems to lead the way for his younger siblings. The Avalon family and the Cardinal track team hopes that’s the case this weekend, as well. Senior John Avalon punched his ticket to next week’s Division III regional track meet by placing second in the discus at the Cuyahoga Heights District on May 18. Now he hopes sister Audrey, a junior follow suit on Day 2 of the meet on May 20.
CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Lake County, OH
Lake County, OH
Sports
City
Homer, OH
News-Herald.com

2022 regional track and field qualifiers from News-Herald coverage area schools list

Note: This list will be updated nightly once results from all districts in which The News-Herald coverage area has representation are available. Brush: Maliek Williams, Sr. (discus) Chardon: 4×800 relay (Karl Dietz, So., Luke Danison, Sr., Matthew Sopchak, So., Caden Dawson, Sr.) Geneva: Steven Harrington, Sr. (pole vault) Kenston:...
CHARDON, OH
Person
Homer
News-Herald.com

Morley Library hosts talk by longtime Lake Erie sailor

Lake County resident John Ollila will share his stories, images, and songs about sailing on the Great Lakes alone and as a crew member on various tall ships during a program set for 5 to 6 p.m., June 2, at Morley Library, 184 Phelps St. Ollila has sailed on various...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

High school softball Top of the Crop for May 16

Dropped out: Wickliffe (9-8) Crop comments: As if there was any doubt, Riverside remains at No. 1 after winning a sectional title AND clinching the undefeated WRC title this past week. The Beavers head into the district tournament against Walsh Jesuit with momentum. … Chardon stays at No. 2. The Hilltoppers have won four in a row, including a sectional title win, and are headed for the D-I district tournament. … NDCL moves back up to No. 3 after winning a sectional title. Perhaps the Lions should have stayed there all along. Very solid season so far by Coach Alexander’s squad. … North gets the edge at No. 4 despite losing three in a row to Chardon and Riverside. But no one behind the Rangers has fared any better against the top two teams in the league. … Mayfield’s tournament win over Mentor lifts the Wildcats over the Cardinals in this week’s Crop. Top-to-bottom, the Wildcats hit the ball hard in earning their D-I sectional title. … Mentor finishes the season 13-8 and at No. 6. The Cardinals had a rough first inning against Mayfield in a tournament loss, but Mentor had a really nice bounceback after a slow start to their season. … Perry lost its tournament game, but finished the season 16-8. With such a young squad, that’s a fine season. If the Pirates can replace two senior pitchers next spring, look out. … South is 5-13. Yes they remain at No. 8. The Rebels are in the WRC and that counts for something because of the loaded schedule the team played this year. … Kirtland moves up to No. 9 with its win over Wickliffe and a sectional title. The Hornets also get the nod over Harvey based on schedule strength (and Harvey’s tourney loss to Geneva). Kirtland still has to play Lutheran West and Crestwood, and can get a share of a league title if they win both.
CHARDON, OH
News-Herald.com

Lake Metroparks unveils plans for upcoming HorseFest

The public is invited to be transported to a time when horses were vital to transportation, working livestock and power on the farm during HorseFest presented by Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 21 and 22, at Lake Metroparks Farmpark. “HorseFest is an opportunity to...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Farmers markets open for season with vendor facetime and everything from pea shoots to cinnamon rolls

Pea shoots, ramps and rhubarb are among the fresh-from-the-farm foods that can be found at area farmers markets, some of which are open now with others to follow. “Pea shoots are amazing,” says Tina Klco, who helps operate Rainbow Farms in North Perry Village. “I like to cut them up, cook them a little in butter and put them on top of macaroni and cheese or into salads. They taste just like fresh peas.”
WILLOUGHBY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captains#Overpower#The Great Lakes#The Midwest League#Guardians
News-Herald.com

Tri-C sets next sessions for Women in Transition program

The Women in Transition program at Cuyahoga Community College will launch summer sessions of online and in-person classes in an effort to empower women in their pursuit of education, training and a career. Six-week sessions run May 31 to July 7 at the following:. • Eastern Campus, 4250 Richmond Road,...
HIGHLAND HILLS, OH
News-Herald.com

Residents’ input encouraged for Willoughby Hills’ Rock N Roll Day

Willoughby Hills is continuing to look to its residents for more input to finalize Rock N Roll Day, the city’s festival due to take place this summer. Rock N Roll Day is currently scheduled Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The next meeting is planned for May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Willoughby Hills Community Center, located at 35400 Chardon Road. The city is encouraging those who are interested in getting involved with Rock N Roll Day to plan to come to the meeting.
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

