Stafford County, VA

Stafford man charged with DUI, eluding police after ‘low speed pursuit’

By Will Gonzalez
 4 days ago

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County man has been arrested and charged with eluding police and driving under the influence, among other offenses after a “low speed pursuit” in North Stafford.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Red Roof Inn at 153 Garrisonville Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11. The caller described a man slumped over in a black Infinity sedan parked near the motel’s dumpsters.

Police asking for help finding missing endangered Woodbridge woman

When the deputy arrived and tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver took off on Greenspring Drive. With the deputy following behind, the driver continued towards Salisbury Drive before briefly stopping at the intersection and making a U-turn to head back towards the motel.

While the driver was stopped, the deputy got out of his car and continued the chase on foot. At a speed of about 20 miles per hour, the driver was unable to lose the deputy and ended up pulling into the parking lot of Buffalo Mo’s on Wicomico Drive.

Man suspected of robbing pharmacy arrested after being stopped by Stafford County police barricade

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Adwain Sharrier, was arrested and a suspected controlled substance was found in his car. A drug sniffing dog was called to the area and found more suspected substances that had been thrown from the car during the brief chase.

Sharrier was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, eluding police, obstruction of justice, driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance. As he was being booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail, more suspected controlled substance was found on him and he was charged with possession of a chemical compound by a prisoner.

