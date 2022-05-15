ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Daycare worker admits she threw child across room after years of denials

By Chris Hayes, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDUcn_0feX7RP600

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. ( KTVI ) — A daycare video of a child thrown across a room like a ragdoll went viral when FOX 2 first exposed it in 2019.

Wilma Brown had pleaded not guilty and denied responsibility until Friday, May 13, 2022.

Even when investigators showed her the video of herself, Brown was documented as saying, “That’s not what happened.” Brown tried to explain the injury to the 3-year-old child’s head and the required surgical staples by writing a note to the parents saying, “She fall.”

‘That was not what happened’: Child caregiver after seeing video of her throwing child

Brown then went into hiding after she was charged with felony child abuse. North County Cooperative Police officers later caught her.

Years later, she pleaded guilty to felony child abuse. She must serve a minimum of five years behind bars under Missouri’s child abuse statute.

St. Louis County Prosecutor spokesman Chris King was in the courtroom.

“We saw in court today, this defendant struggled a little bit to say, ‘Yes, I did this horrible thing,'” he said. “Guilty pleas are made possible by good detective work and good prosecutor work. We were going to trial on Monday. If we didn’t have a case, we wouldn’t have a guilty plea. By admitting guilt, that’s an important step along the way to turning her life around.”

Missouri to revoke daycare license after FOX 2 exposes video of worker tossing child

Brown was allowed to leave court Friday and will turn herself into authorities June 20. She had no comment for FOX 2.

Brown’s assault happened at a north St. Louis County center that, at the time, was called Brighter Day Care and Preschool. Missouri regulators revoked the center’s license after the assault.

Today, the location is open under a different name . The center’s attorney told FOX 2 that the new center is “a separate and distinct entity.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

NC Attorney General warns against baby formula scams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is warning parents to be wary of baby formula scams. “Parents of infants in North Carolina are struggling to feed their babies during the current baby formula shortage. But instead of helping parents in this perilous position, scammers are looking to take advantage of this […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Daycare#Missouri#St#Ktvi
FOX8 News

What Triad organizations are trying to dismantle racism?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)–The deadly mass shooting being investigated as a hate crime in Buffalo, New York, has people here at home questioning what can be done to prevent a tragedy that could’ve happened anywhere.  Here in North Carolina, statistics show hate crimes based on race have risen.  So, what organizations already exist, locally, that are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple NC cities named among best places to live in US

(WGHP) — Looking for the best place to live in North Carolina? Well, look no further! A new report has multiple NC cities listed as some of the best places to live in the United States. Overall, seven NC cities made it into the top 100 with Raleigh and Durham both tying at #6 for […]
LIFESTYLE
FOX8 News

Buc-ee’s opens first location in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. (WGHP) — One of the most beloved travel center brands has made its way to South Carolina. Buc-ee’s, which touts itself as “home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver,” opened the new location on Monday. You can find the new location at 3390 North Williston Road off of Interstate […]
FLORENCE, SC
FOX8 News

Andy Griffith Show actress Maggie Peterson passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
CELEBRITIES
FOX8 News

Pa. Senate race: John Fetterman wins Democratic Pennsylvania Senate primary, AP projects

(WHTM) – John Fetterman, the 6’9″ progressive Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, has won the Democratic Party primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, the AP projects. The former mayor of Braddock, who was hospitalized just days ago after suffering a stroke is leading over Congressman Conor Lamb and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta. Fetterman is expected to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy