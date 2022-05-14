ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Helping others, academic achievement and more: Good news for Ocala/Marion | May 15, 2022

By Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Q9lB_0feX7N7Q00

Helping those in need

During 2022, the Two Men and a Truck moving company is trying to collect more than 250,000 items, such as cleaning supplies and personal health items, nationwide for moms who have sought assistance in a domestic violence shelter. Locally, the goal is to collect more than 1,000 items for the Ocala Domestic Violence Center, which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.

Rule change:FWC changes captive wildlife permit rules; reptile, animal keepers want more clarity

Bakery by day, dessert bar by night:Soleil Bakery & Social House opens in downtown Ocala

Big restaurant news in Ocala:Tropical Smoothie, Chipotle and MISSION BBQ

Area students excel in higher education

Alecia McDonald of Summerfield was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Maryland global campus.

Maegan Pinkerton, a graduating senior at North Marion High School, has been awarded the William L. and Audrey Caton Endowed Scholarship to attend the College of Central Florida this fall. Pinkerton plans on studying physical therapy. This scholarship is awarded annually in memory of the Catons, who were both lifelong educators in Marion

County.

Church quilters donate baby quilts

Morriston Baptist Church quilters recently donated 22 baby quilts, 33 bibs and 24 burp cloths to the Tri-County Pregnancy Center in Williston, according to an email from Linda Hall. These handmade items are given to new moms.

Ocala native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s submarine force

Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Buckner, an Ocala native, is stationed at Naval Base Kitsap, homeport to west coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines, according to a press release from Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel, Navy Office of Community Outreach. Buckner serves as a hull technician.

“I joined the Navy because I was at a point in life where the satisfaction of a normal 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job was no longer there,” Buckner said in the release. “I knew there were bigger plans in store for me. It took me a few years to understand the value of the decision I was making, but I would not trade it for the world.”

Buckner attended Forest High School and graduated in 2003.

Public Education Foundation of Marion County receives $20,000 donation

Two anonymous Marion County Public School graduates have donated $20,000 to the Public Education Foundation of Marion County’s Grants for Great Ideas program, according to a foundation press release from Gregory Davis, public relations officer.

Gordon Glover, president of the foundation board of directors, made the

announcement during the foundation event at West Port High School in Ocala.

The grant will help students in need through mental health and wellness initiatives. This corresponds with Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Leah Bender’s platform and her efforts to create new strategies to help student mental health, the release said.

Art students, teachers paint mural at VFW Post

West Port High School art students and teachers recently painted a mural at VFW Post 4781 in Ocala, according to a press release from Barb Anderson of the post.

The post offered a big thank you to the students and teachers who painted the patriotic mural on April 15-16: Kimberly Landin-Vidrio; Milo Moore; Reueleasha Jean Francois; Kadence Shick; Wyatt Jackson; Brayan Tapia; Alyssa Villion; Kaylee Ayala; Lekyrah Swanigan; Kamari Gibson; Chennai Scott; Ava Simmons, who created the artwork; Jennifer Moore, art teacher; Holly Roblin, art photography teacher; and Kathryn Davis, student teacher.

CF STEM Club selected as finalist in Innovation Challenge

Three members of the College of Central Florida’s STEM Club are headed to Arlington, Virginia, as finalists in the 2022 Community College Innovation Challenge, a press release from CF said.

Justin Bowen, Frankelly Guzman and Andrew Slaughter created a True Wireless Echocardiogram for the national competition, led by the American Association of Community Colleges in partnership with the National Science Foundation, the release said.

“Our team recognized that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States,” CF STEM Club adviser Jose Toro-Clarke said in the release. “Identifying that one out of every four deaths is caused by heart disease, the students determined that making diagnostic testing readily available for patients could reduce the chances of

cardiac arrest.

"With an increased chance of cardiac failure due to COVID-19 exposure, it is even more essential to find ways to test patients’ heart rhythms safely. Our team tackled this problem by creating a True Wireless ECG device that patients can take home to monitor their cardiac health without the need for a health care professional by their side.”

Frank DeLuca presents $250,000 check to Reilly Arts Center

On May 12, Frank DeLuca, president/owner of DeLuca Toyota, formally presented a $250,000 donation to the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala. The center recently completed a major expansion that includes, among other things, the Frank DeLuca Grand Lobby.

“This space (the lobby) is the heartbeat. When people come in, it’s the first thing they see, and it sets the tone for the entire experience. This gift was significant, helping us complete this part of the Reilly Arts Center expansion,” said Pamela Calero Wardell, the Reilly's executive director, in the news release.

DeLuca added: “Giving back, not only does it feel good, but it’s the right thing to do. I’m proud and honored to support the arts and be a part of this great addition to the Ocala community.”

DeLuca and DeLuca Toyota have donated more than $11 million "to community outreach, charities and organizations over the past 45 years," according to the release.

Send items to calendar@starbanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
erau.edu

Mother and Son Earn Degrees Together at Worldwide Campus Commencement

A mother-son duo walked the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University commencement stage together on Saturday, May 14, traveling from their home in Houston, Texas, to attend the Worldwide Campus ceremony in Daytona Beach, Florida. “This is a tears-of-joy and one of the highest-milestone moments for our family,” said Kevinia Pramono-Rizqi, who homeschooled...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

DeSantis announces $125M in funding for nursing education while visiting Seminole State

SANFORD, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Seminole State College on Monday to announce $125 million in funding for nursing education in the state. DeSantis said that $100 million will go toward funding higher education and workforce education programs for nursing. He said the program will financially reward colleges and universities for their nursing education programs, based on student success.
SANFORD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, FL
Society
City
Summerfield, FL
City
Williston, FL
State
Virginia State
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Society
County
Marion County, FL
Ocala, FL
Society
WCJB

Local Pastor hosts Prayer Breakfast in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Christian Pastors Association is having a Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18th. The breakfast will take place at Mount Carmel Baptist Church. The purpose of the gathering is to care for local, elected officials and the local community. To attend,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville members learned Gun Safety at local event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two instructors spoke about ways women can protect themselves in dangerous situations. Defense instructor Ben Zaharias says since women have smaller body frames than men it is imperative they know multiple defense tactics. Zaharias told TV20, “Women have a lot more things going on than men...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Utility rates are set to increase up to 23% for Ocala residents

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Rising gas prices are causing other things to increase in price, and utility rates are no exception. In a meeting tonight, Ocala City Council members voted to increase electricity costs. “People will swallow it and just go on, strap their boots on and say I’ll slog...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Domestic Violence#Art Photography#Community Colleges#Charity#Bakery#Chipotle#North Marion High School#Morriston Baptist Church
wogx.com

'He thought it was candy': Warning to parents about weed gummies

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala father has a warning for parents about gummies laced with THC after he claims his sixth-grader took one without knowing what it was. Three students at Liberty Middle School in Ocala are accused of eating gummies laced with THC while in school, according to the Marion County School District. A father of one of the students claims his son had no idea what he was taking and thought it was regular candy.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident discusses housing issue

I moved here in 2005 so I’m not a native here, but part of the unwritten and unspoken issue is the lack of decent and affordable housing for the lower-middle class to the middle class. Home prices have doubled, and in some cases tripled, so purchasing a home is, in all reality, unattainable.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Newberry Watermelon Festival to run Saturday

Newberry will form the center of the watermelon world this Saturday for the 77th Annual Newberry Watermelon Festival—complete with parade, pageants, craft and carnival games. There might be some watermelon to try too. The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the CountryWay Town Center off...
NEWBERRY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Longest stretch of Wekiva Parkway opens

A six-mile stretch of the Wekiva Parkway is now open, marking a major milestone toward the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. Drivers can now get on at State Road 429 in Lake County and west of Longwood-Markham Road in Seminole County. “We’re really excited to be opening this up...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Paola Miranda-Rosa: 5 months since Central Florida woman went missing

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Tuesday marks 5 months since Osceola County woman Paola Miranda-Rosa disappeared. Paola, 31, disappeared on Dec. 17, 2021, just before Christmas. "It’s hard to even focus on the fact that it’s the holiday season. I don’t even know what day it is right now," Andrea Miranda, Paola’s sister, said last year.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Who will clean up all the dead ducks around Lake Dot in Sanford?

SANFORD, Fla. - A week after Florida residents began complaining about the increase in dead ducks, fish, and at least one turtle, found near Lake Dot in Sanford, residents tell FOX 35 that the situation is growing worse – with the ducks decaying, spreading a foul odor in the area.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Former Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg could be sentenced in August

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than a year after former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges including child sex trafficking, a judge informed prosecutors he intends to sentence Greenberg in August “absent compelling circumstances.”. In a newly filed court order, U.S. District Judge...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg High School student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

A Leesburg High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school. A substitute teacher on Friday noticed three students in the rear of a classroom who appeared to be smoking a nicotine device, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The substitute teacher contacted...
LEESBURG, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Florida Now Considered the Least Affordable Place to Live in the Country

Florida is now considered the least affordable place to live in the entire country. For those looking for a home in Florida, finding affordable housing may be a challenge. Click Orlando recently reported that due to soaring home prices and rent over the past year, Florida has now become the least affordable location to live in the country.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

3K+
Followers
888
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy