Wicked Little Letters: Who is in the cast?

By Tereza Shkurtaj
 4 days ago
A new comedy is coming to the big screen soon.

Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley are set to reunite on the Thea Sharrock-directed film, Wicked Little Letters.

While still fresh with the production news of Wicked Little Letters - two big-name stars have been confirmed by Deadline:

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman will play Edith Swan in Wicked Little Letters Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Colman, 48, is an English actress known for her various roles in Murder on the Orient Express (2017), The Father (2020), The Lost Daughter (2021) and more.

She has received numerous awards including an Academy Award, three Golden Globe Awards

Colman's net worth is estimated to be near $8million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She will play Edith Swan in Wicked Little Letters.

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley will play Rose Goodingin Wicked Little Letters Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Jessie Buckley, 32, is an Irish actress and singer.

She is known for her roles in 2017's Beast and 2021's The Lost Daughter.

Buckley's net worth is estimated to be near $3million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She will play Rose Goodingin Wicked Little Letters.

The film with be directed by Thea Sharrock and is written by Jonny Sweet.

What is Wicked Little Letters about?

Wicked Little Letters is set in the 19020s.

Rose Gooding (Buckley) and Edith Swan (Colman) are neighbors in the seaside town of Littlehampton.

After the town begins to receive scandalous, obscene letters, they point fingers at fiery Rose - who could lose custody of her daughter due to the accusations.

Police officer, Gladys Moss, tried to solve the mystery to free Rose's name.

When does Wicked Little Letters premiere?

A premiere date for Wicked Little Letters has yet to be announced.

