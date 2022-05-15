ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

Everyday Superheroes to Assemble in Allston for Ginormous Climb

By Boston Police
 4 days ago

District Attorney Hayden will join more than 100 climbers and dozens of volunteers tomorrow for the ninth annual Ginormous Climb to benefit child survivors of abuse, neglect and exploitation. The annual stair climb raises funds to support the vital services offered to survivors at the Children's Advocacy Center of...

The Boston Police Street Outreach Unit and the Boston Police Academy Launch Crisis Intervention Training

On Monday, May 16th, the BPD officially launched its new Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training and Technical Assistance Center (TTAC), implemented by the BPD’s Street Outreach Unit in conjunction with the Boston Police Academy. With a grant funded by the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, the 40-hour CIT training provides officers with the knowledge and skills to recognize and respond to mental health crises. This training aims to reduce officer use of force in these situations and generally improve police response to citizens experiencing behavioral health challenges in Boston. The training also teaches officers about available, Boston-specific resources, bringing in local mental health experts to co-teach alongside Boston Police Department facilitators. This training will strengthen our partnership and collaboration with local mental health partners. Each class will typically include 25-30 officers, including BPD officers, other law enforcement partners, and first responders from other agencies that respond to mental health crises in Boston. The long-term goal of this collaboration is to offer four training sessions per year (with the next training taking place next month) and ultimately train as many BPD officers as possible.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 24 and Public Journal for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Monday@ 10 AM through Tuesday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information, and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis, but rather an initial tally of significant events.
BOSTON, MA
B-2 and C-6 Drug Control Units Make Arrest Following the Execution of a Search Warrant

On May 16, 2022, Officers assigned to the B-2 and C-6 Drug Control Units executed a search warrant at 19 Maywood Street and arrested Andy Matthews, 42, of Roxbury. Following an investigation, officers applied for and were granted a search warrant out of Roxbury District Court. Officers executed the search warrant at 19 Maywood Street and recovered the following items: 63 grams of a rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine, 159 grams of fentanyl, $4,937 in US Currency, a dangerous knife, and various drug paraphernalia. Andy Matthews was taken into custody without incident.
BOSTON, MA
Suspect in Custody After Search Warrant Leads to the Recovery of Firearms, Drugs and Cash During Ongoing Investigation in Dorchester

At about 8:50 AM on Friday May 13, 2022, members of the BPD Drug Control Units assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) and District A-1 (Downtown) simultaneously executed two search warrants today for the target of their investigation, Anthony Hall, 56, of Dorchester and his residence. As a result, officers were able to recover two loaded firearms, various quantities of illegal drugs along with $5,350 in U.S. Currency and other evidence in connection to this ongoing investigation.
BOSTON, MA

