Everyday Superheroes to Assemble in Allston for Ginormous Climb

On Monday, May 16th, the BPD officially launched its new Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training and Technical Assistance Center (TTAC), implemented by the BPD’s Street Outreach Unit in conjunction with the Boston Police Academy. With a grant funded by the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, the 40-hour CIT training provides officers with the knowledge and skills to recognize and respond to mental health crises. This training aims to reduce officer use of force in these situations and generally improve police response to citizens experiencing behavioral health challenges in Boston. The training also teaches officers about available, Boston-specific resources, bringing in local mental health experts to co-teach alongside Boston Police Department facilitators. This training will strengthen our partnership and collaboration with local mental health partners. Each class will typically include 25-30 officers, including BPD officers, other law enforcement partners, and first responders from other agencies that respond to mental health crises in Boston. The long-term goal of this collaboration is to offer four training sessions per year (with the next training taking place next month) and ultimately train as many BPD officers as possible.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO