Football star hosts camp for kids in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Keyso Moss’ football career began in Anderson. He attended T.L. Hanna High School and took his football talents to California and Mississippi.

He said injuries kept him from playing in the NFL, but his love for football and Anderson never faded.

“There are a lot of great athletes around here, and they fall under the cracks,” said Moss. “I felt like I needed to come home and put my energy, time and motivation at home to let these people know that we have someone from your hometown that you can also reach out to.”

Saturday, Moss held a training camp for more than 60 kids to teach them new skills on the field and build relationships.

“There have been a lot of things that have been going on in Anderson, South Carolina, like deaths and kids getting in trouble. It was the perfect time to reach out to the youngins to let them know, ‘This is the way you need to go.'”

Moss said he understands the challenges some kids are facing. He struggled juggling school and sports and hopes these kids will go down the right path.

“You have to be good in school along with football. You have to put it all together. It has to be consistent. You can’t do it one day. You have to do it more than one day.”

Moss was not alone at the camp. He brought in a team of coaches, some of whom were from Anderson too.

“Having kids from your hometown understand your city and where you come from, and knowing you were in the same position when you were younger, is very special,” said Nick Hampton, an outside linebacker for Appalachian State University.

They hope the lessons these kids learned Saturday will stay with them for life.

“I want to make sure these connections that we have last forever,” said Moss.

Moss said he hopes to hold the camp every year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.