ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Football star hosts camp for kids in Anderson

By Chloe Salsameda
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYERS_0feX5rEI00

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Keyso Moss’ football career began in Anderson. He attended T.L. Hanna High School and took his football talents to California and Mississippi.

He said injuries kept him from playing in the NFL, but his love for football and Anderson never faded.

“There are a lot of great athletes around here, and they fall under the cracks,” said Moss. “I felt like I needed to come home and put my energy, time and motivation at home to let these people know that we have someone from your hometown that you can also reach out to.”

Saturday, Moss held a training camp for more than 60 kids to teach them new skills on the field and build relationships.

“There have been a lot of things that have been going on in Anderson, South Carolina, like deaths and kids getting in trouble. It was the perfect time to reach out to the youngins to let them know, ‘This is the way you need to go.'”

Moss said he understands the challenges some kids are facing. He struggled juggling school and sports and hopes these kids will go down the right path.

“You have to be good in school along with football. You have to put it all together. It has to be consistent. You can’t do it one day. You have to do it more than one day.”

Moss was not alone at the camp. He brought in a team of coaches, some of whom were from Anderson too.

“Having kids from your hometown understand your city and where you come from, and knowing you were in the same position when you were younger, is very special,” said Nick Hampton, an outside linebacker for Appalachian State University.

They hope the lessons these kids learned Saturday will stay with them for life.

“I want to make sure these connections that we have last forever,” said Moss.

Moss said he hopes to hold the camp every year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Coastal Carolina cruises past Clemson

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina scored 15 runs in a three-inning stretch early in the game in its 17-2 victory over Clemson at Springs Brooks Stadium on Tuesday night. The Chanticleers (34-16-1) swept the home-and-home season series over the Tigers (32-21) with the win. The Chanticleers jumped on the Tigers for four runs in the […]
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks near top at their NCAA golf regional

NORMAN, Okla. — No. 24 South Carolina is off to a good start at the NCAA Norman Regional thanks to a career-best round of 66 (-6) from freshman Gene Zeigler. The Florence, S.C., native made five birdies and an eagle with just one bogey on his score card. He’s tied for the lead with Auburn’s J.M. Butler […]
NORMAN, OK
WSPA 7News

Glover named head football coach at Carolina Academy

Chris Glover has returned to Carolina Academy in Greenville County to guide the football team. Glover, who served as an assistant under four Trojan head coaches, was formally introduced at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. He has also worked on the staffs at Woodmont and Greenwood High Schools. He takes over a Carolina program that’s […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
Anderson, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
City
Anderson, SC
WSPA 7News

Curtis settles in to new job at Dorman

Dustin Curtis was hired in December to guide Dorman’s football program as he follows the legendary Dave Gutshall in that role. Curtis has spent the past couple of weeks getting to know his team a little more during spring drills. He returns a squad with major prospects on his offensive line, many of the previous […]
ROEBUCK, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#American Football#T L Hanna High School
WSPA 7News

Homicide investigation underway following stabbing in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway by the Anderson Police Department following a stabbing that killed a man. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Eric Corey Edmundson, 44, of Pomona, N.Y., died in surgery Saturday night after being stabbed in the stomach Friday night in Anderson. The coroner’s office has ruled his […]
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Get on your bike: Coldplay hopes to lead with a green tour

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s often said that fans at live concerts give the band a jolt of electricity. Coldplay wants to literally harness it. The pop superstars have added kinetic dance floors and energy-storing stationary bikes to their latest world tour, encouraging fans to help power the show as they dance or spin. It’s […]
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Jury sees pics of Heard’s swollen face after fight with Depp

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, saw photos Monday of her with red marks and swelling on her face after their final fight before their divorce, and heard testimony about her expertise in covering up bruises with makeup. Heard was back on the witness stand Monday in […]
CELEBRITIES
WSPA 7News

Mac Miller overdose death: Man gets 17.5 years in prison for directing fentanyl distribution

A man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for directing fentanyl-laced pills to be given to rapper Mac Miller before the star died of an overdose, officials announced Monday. Stephen Andrew Walter, 48 and of Westwood, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl in November 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSPA 7News

Clemson in the hunt at NCAA regional

Dublin, Ohio—Freshman Kian Rose fired an even-par 71 on Monday to lead the Clemson golf team to a 289 team score and a fourth-place standing after the first round of the NCAA Columbus Regional at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio. The 13 teams will play 18 holes and Tuesday and Wednesday, […]
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy