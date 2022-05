The Tottenham and England forward Chioma Ubogagu has publicly apologised after she was suspended from football for nine months for taking a banned substance. Ubogagu, 29, was found to have consumed Canrenone, a prohibited substance often used as a masking agent, as part of an anti-acne treatment. A Football Association hearing found that Ubogagu had used the substance innocently but should have checked with authorities that it was appropriate for use.

