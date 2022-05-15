Stroke Awareness Month

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil gets an inside look at Hospice and Community Care’s Resale Shop. The shop is now open in its new location in Rock Hill!. Later in the show, CN2’s Laurabree Monday...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s National EMS Week and DHEC is showing its appreciation, the Mike Doty Memorial Race was a huge success and York County is hosting its job fair this week, May 18. Detective Mike Doty served the York County community for 12 years...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Salvation Army held its Volunteer Appreciation Dinner to thank those heroes who roll up their sleeves and donate their time. CN2 News’ Lucas McFadden had the privilege of being the Keynote Speaker. The Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers. Click...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The FDA says it is taking additional steps to increase the baby formula supply. Today, May 18th is National Trauma Survivors Day, a time to reflect and provide support to survivors of traumatic injuries and their caregivers. Plus, in CN2 Sports… We’re talking...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The baby formula shortage is causing families across the country to scramble to find formula. The FDA says it is taking additional steps to increase the baby formula supply. This comes after supply chain issues this past February when the national shortage began...
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When you think of scholarships good grades likely come to mind…. But for one group of out Lancaster they focus on good people. The good Samaritans Scholarship Foundation is getting ready for its upcoming fundraiser in June. For the past 4 years they’ve given out money to rising high school seniors who have given back to their communities.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In CN2 Sports, we are there when Fort Mill High School and Northwestern High School students sign their National letter of Intent. Plus, we have Monday night’s baseball and softball playoff action highlights at Lewisville High School. We have those stories and...
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A jury has found Kenneth Redfern not guilty in the shooting death of Martimonthly McILwain. The crime occurred in September 2020 at the Last Call Club in Great Falls with the trial wrapping up last week in Chester. The jury deliberated for about two-half...
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A $2-million dollar winning Powerball Ticket has been sold in Chester at the Food Lion on JA Cochran Bypass. Numbers – 6 – 40 – 41 – 45 – 52 Powerball®: 9. The ticket sold in Chester matched...
