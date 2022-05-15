ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Stroke Awareness Month

cn2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – May is stroke Awareness Month. In the video above a...

www.cn2.com

cn2.com

CN2 Today – Wednesday, May 18th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil gets an inside look at Hospice and Community Care’s Resale Shop. The shop is now open in its new location in Rock Hill!. Later in the show, CN2’s Laurabree Monday...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of the Day – Salvation Army Honoring Volunteers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Salvation Army held its Volunteer Appreciation Dinner to thank those heroes who roll up their sleeves and donate their time. CN2 News’ Lucas McFadden had the privilege of being the Keynote Speaker. The Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers. Click...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Health
City
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Society
cn2.com

Samaritans Scholarship Foundation Giving Back To Students Who Give

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When you think of scholarships good grades likely come to mind…. But for one group of out Lancaster they focus on good people. The good Samaritans Scholarship Foundation is getting ready for its upcoming fundraiser in June. For the past 4 years they’ve given out money to rising high school seniors who have given back to their communities.
LANCASTER, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Sports – 5/17/2022 – Students Sign National Letters of Intent

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In CN2 Sports, we are there when Fort Mill High School and Northwestern High School students sign their National letter of Intent. Plus, we have Monday night’s baseball and softball playoff action highlights at Lewisville High School. We have those stories and...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

$2-Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Chester!

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A $2-million dollar winning Powerball Ticket has been sold in Chester at the Food Lion on JA Cochran Bypass. Numbers – 6 – 40 – 41 – 45 – 52 Powerball®: 9. The ticket sold in Chester matched...
CHESTER, SC

