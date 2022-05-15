Pioneer Smokehouse & Mercantile

The Brazos Star is in an 1800s building which was an old dance hall and saloon located in the charming town of Chappell Hill, TX. The building was purchased in 1659 by Mary Louise Youngs and was lovingly restored. It’s now on the National Register of Historic Buildings. We can only speculate if the men riding toward the Alamo may have stopped in to “wet their whistle” before joining the other heroes of the Alamo. Troops fighting in the Civil War were also in this area. Now, if we only knew who fired the bullet that is still lodged in the wall! We have a wonderful selection of crafts, antiques and collectibles, i.e. sports memorabilia, vintage kitchenware, Western décor, spoon jewelry, hand-poured candles, and beautifully handmade denim and fabric purses. Our motto at The Brazos Star is “Enter as a stranger and leave as a friend.”

CHAPPELL HILL, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO