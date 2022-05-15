ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Veterans Commission gets 3 vacancies, as of July 1

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Veterans Commission will have three commissioner vacancies as of July 1, the Wyoming Military Department announced Thursday.

There will be two openings in Judicial District Three and one in Judicial District Nine. According to an online listing of Wyoming District Court locations, District 3 includes Uinta, Sweetwater and Lincoln counties. The counties of Fremont, Sublette and Teton were listed for No. 9. A spokesperson for the Military Department confirmed Friday that these districts correspond with the geographic areas that would be represented when the vacancies are filled.

These positions will remain open until filled. The commission meets quarterly, or as needed.

The Wyoming Veterans Commission advises Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Legislature on state and federal veteran’s benefits. Its oversight includes the veteran’s services program, the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery, the Wyoming Veterans Museum and the Wyoming National Guard Museum, the latter of which is in Cheyenne.

Applicants should apply for the vacancies using the guidelines outlined at governor.wyo.gov/state-government/boards-commissions . You must send all applications to the Governor’s Office.

​To learn more about the commission, visit http://vets.wyo.gov . For more information about the vacancies, contact the commission at 307-777-8152.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

