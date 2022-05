The Athletic’s Joe Smith reports that Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point is doubtful for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers. The first game of the series is scheduled for Tuesday in Sunrise. After awkwardly twisting his leg, Point left Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He immediately hit the ice in pain and had trouble finishing his shift. Point tried to re-enter the game, but the pain was too much for him to work through. He seems to have injured his groin or knee, but it’s officially being called a lower-body injury.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO