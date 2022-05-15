Old Mill Creek Retreat

LAKE CONROE, TX -- On May 17, 2022, at approximately 4:07 PM, the Montgomery County (MC) Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a possible drowning on Lake Conroe near the Scott's Ridge Boat Ramp. The caller reported an elderly male victim had been in the shallow water and suffered a possible medical emergency. Friends of the victim were able to locate the male almost immediately due to the shallow water and began performing lifesaving intervention (CPR) until Emergency Personnel arrived on location.
