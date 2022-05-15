St. Charles Place

This 1940’s un-hosted cottage is just three blocks from the heart of historic Downtown Brenham with all of its allure. Minutes from Brenham’s fine shopping, dining, live music and theatrical performances, yet nestled in a quiet, tranquil neighborhood. It is conveniently located only 25 minutes from antique shopping in Round Top, 15 minutes to most Washington County wineries, and 45 minutes from Texas A&M University activities. We are a perfect home base for all of your adventures in the area. The entire cottage can be rented as a romantic getaway for a couple or expanded for a party of six. The cottage includes a full kitchen, cozy front porch, Wi-Fi and continental breakfast.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO