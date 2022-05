TOMS RIVER, NJ (WPIX) – A young man was killed Tuesday when sand collapsed on him and his sister at a New Jersey beach, police said. The two, who were visiting from out of town, reportedly were digging a large hole when it collapsed, Toms River officials said. Officers and emergency medical workers rushed to the beach entrance just after 4 p.m.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO