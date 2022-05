LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The active stretch of weather has returned to the Commonwealth as rounds of showers and storms look likely over the next 24 to 36 hours. For the first half of tonight, strong to severe storms remain possible as a front pushes through the state. During this period, any stronger storms that develop will be capable of damaging winds, some hail, heavy rain, and lightning. The threat is low, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO