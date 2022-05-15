Daycare worker admits she threw child across room after years of denials

Happy Monday! It is a foggy start to the day but the fog will lift as we head throughout the morning. Active weather is with us today. Aside from the fog, clouds increase this morning. These clouds are ahead of our next weather maker. A cold front moves in from the West around noon and brings a line of showers and thunderstorms. Currently, a majority of the Twin Tiers is under an enhanced risk (a 3 out of 5) for strong to severe storms. Part of Steuben county is under a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) to see strong to severe storms. The main threats with any strong to severe storms is damaging winds and large hail. By around 6:00pm, the cold front is exiting the area and we quiet down behind it. Overnight, we are dry and quiet. We stay mainly clear as well. Lows tonight are in the upper 40s. Tuesday is a mix of sun and clouds day and we stay dry. Highs are in the mid 60s.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO