Daycare worker admits she threw child across room after years of denials

By Chris Hayes
WETM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) — A daycare video of a child thrown across a room like a ragdoll went viral when FOX 2 first exposed it in 2019. Wilma Brown had pleaded not guilty and denied responsibility until Friday, May 13, 2022. Even when investigators showed her...

WETM

Officials: Georgia execution won’t be carried out Tuesday

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man who killed an 8-year-old girl and raped her 10-year-old friend 46 years ago will not be executed as scheduledTuesday night, state officials said as a temporary stay put in place by a judge remained in effect. A judge on Monday issued the...
JACKSON, GA
WETM

Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution. The law, which makes it a crime to assist in an abortion, has been on the books since 1931, but it has had no practical effect since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973.
MICHIGAN STATE
WETM

Race for Senate seat heats up in Pennsylvania

Ithaca Police capture thieves with witnesses’ help. Chemung County Sheriff’s Office warns of impersonator …. Watch Our Garden Grow: Hanging baskets and sunburn. PA GOP Senate race in a deadlock, as election night …. Doug Mastriano projected winner of GOP gubernatorial …. Budgets pass at all 21 Southern...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM

Doug Mastriano projected winner of GOP gubernatorial primary

HARRISBURG, P.a. (WETM) – Republican Doug Mastriano, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump just weeks before election day, won the Republican Primary for Pennsylvania governor on Tuesday night. He will face Democrat Josh Shapiro who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary. The winner will replace Democrat Tom...
HARRISBURG, PA
WETM

McNaney earns honorable mention All-American

Corning lacrosse standout Logan McNaney continues to excel. PA GOP Senate race in a deadlock, as election night …. Doug Mastriano projected winner of GOP gubernatorial …. Budgets pass at all 21 Southern Tier school districts. A Water Analyst weighs in on drinking water contaminants. Race for Senate seat heats...
CORNING, NY
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (5/16/22)

Happy Monday! It is a foggy start to the day but the fog will lift as we head throughout the morning. Active weather is with us today. Aside from the fog, clouds increase this morning. These clouds are ahead of our next weather maker. A cold front moves in from the West around noon and brings a line of showers and thunderstorms. Currently, a majority of the Twin Tiers is under an enhanced risk (a 3 out of 5) for strong to severe storms. Part of Steuben county is under a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) to see strong to severe storms. The main threats with any strong to severe storms is damaging winds and large hail. By around 6:00pm, the cold front is exiting the area and we quiet down behind it. Overnight, we are dry and quiet. We stay mainly clear as well. Lows tonight are in the upper 40s. Tuesday is a mix of sun and clouds day and we stay dry. Highs are in the mid 60s.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

