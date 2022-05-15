Phoenix Police investigators working to learn what led up to 20-year-old man's shooting death

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The search is on for a Tolleson boy who was reported missing on Wednesday after he didn’t come home from school. Mathew Dubose was last seen wearing a light blue polo and tan shorts with a black and blue backpack. He also has a black and red bicycle. The last known image of the 12-year-old was on a soda machine on Thursday at 5:40 a.m. at an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. A day earlier, the same day he was reported missing, he was seen playing basketball with a kid Dubose doesn’t know in a doorbell video.

TOLLESON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO