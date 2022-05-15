MPD officers who died in the line of duty honored for “National Police Week”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five Memphis Police officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 and 2022 were honored during “National Police Week” in Washington.

The memorial event started on May 13 and continued at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC.

Colonel Keith Watson spoke to FOX13′s reporter Tom Dees, about the power of the support system as more than 20 officers traveled to Washington DC for Memorial services for fallen officers from around the country at the National Law Enforcement officer memorial.

”We have over 20 officers who traveled to Washington DC along with those five families of those five heroes from Memphis Tennesse, Corille Jones, Michael Hill, Darrel Adams, Jamie Schindler, and Christopher Scotty Triplett and in one of those events, each of those names will be engraved along with the names of other fallen heroes from around the country,” Watson said.

The Colonel told FOX13, about escorting family members to the memorial.

”I took pride in escorting these families along that wall as we arrived at each name a short bio was read and escorting the mothers and wives and children out of that circle brings about a sense of pride about the services provided every day by the men and women every day in the city of Memphis,” Watson said.

”Last night we took part in the candlelight vigil on the National Mall there were thousands of individuals on the National Mall who lit a candle for their loved ones,” Colonel Watson said.

