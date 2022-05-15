Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in southeastern Washington belongs to a Washington mother of three who had been reported missing. Yanira Cedillos was celebrating her 30th birthday before she disappeared in early March. Since then Moses Lake police say they have been searching for her body, believing she was killed in her apartment by a Hermiston, Oregon, man, with whom she had previously lived and been involved romantically.

22 HOURS AGO