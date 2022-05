SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is delivering the first in a series of direct payments to the state’s adult residents to offset higher consumers costs amid inflation. Individual taxpayers who get direct deposit rebates are scheduled to receive $250 and couples who file jointly are set to receive $500 as early as Thursday. Checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will arrive in the mail over the next few weeks.

