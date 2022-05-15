PHOTOS: Letter carriers pick up food in the area for Stamp Out Hunger

Here’s how you can help those impacted by the Madonna House fire. The City of Fredericksburg’s emergency response to the May 16th fire at Madonna House is ongoing. At the time of the fire emergency, approximately 60 individuals were evacuated to FRED Central Bus Station, which opened its doors as a temporary shelter during the incident. Most of the residents were able to return to their apartments later that evening or went to stay with family. There were 34 individuals from Madonna House that were displaced and relocated on May 17 to the Clarion Choice Hotel in Central Park, Fredericksburg. Since that time, the Fredericksburg Department of Social Services (DSS) has been on site at the Clarion and have been working with many religious and community partner organizations to find alternative housing plans. Those organizations include, but are not limited to, the Continuum of Care, Micah Ministries, Healthy Generations and the American Red Cross.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO