Fredericksburg, VA

PHOTOS: Letter carriers pick up food in the area for Stamp Out Hunger

fredericksburg.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOTOS: Letter carriers pick up food in the area for Stamp Out Hunger. Here’s a glimpse into what collecting enough food for 26,500 meals in a single day looks like!. We are truly grateful to the local branch...

fredericksburg.today

northernvirginiamag.com

Fairfax’s 29 Diner Set to Reopen this Fall After Shuttering due to Fire

John Wood isn’t used to being the one in need. Through 29 Diner, the historic Fairfax greasy spoon he’s owned since 2014, he’s raised $300,000 through his “Be a Hero, Feed a Hero” program, half of which goes to suicide-prevention and mental health initiatives, and since the pandemic started he’s given away more than 300,000 meals and turned the 49-seat restaurant into a food pantry.
FAIRFAX, VA
WTOP

Captain White’s Seafood reopens in a new location

Captain White’s Seafood is now up and running at its new location in Maryland. The iconic seafood spot left D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront in November after a long-running dispute with D.C.’s government and developers of The Wharf. “It’s good because our clients have followed us,” said manager Douglas...
OXON HILL, MD
theburn.com

Bank taking over Red, Hot & Blue building in Leesburg

It’s not the news that folks hoping for a new restaurant wanted to hear, but it looks like the former Red, Hot & Blue building in Leesburg will become a new branch of the banking brand Chase. It was just a week ago that The Burn reported that Red,...
LEESBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

Greek restaurant Knossos coming soon to Elden Street from Leesburg

(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The family behind Knossos Restaurant, an eatery that called Leesburg home for a decade, is bringing its Greek and American cuisine to Elden Street. Owner Sarfraz Nawaz said many customers have been asking about plans to open a new location. Once the renovation is completed, the business will open at 150 Elden Street, Suite 180, the former home of Spice Town.
LEESBURG, VA
Washingtonian.com

An American Fry Joint With Chicken and Beer Buckets Flies Into Downtown DC

“Fried chicken is the conduit for fun and happiness.” That’s according to Casey Patten, and the idea behind Little Chicken, a new fry joint and backyard-style bar opening in downtown DC on Friday, May 20. Patten, who founded the original Taylor Gourmet hoagie shops and owns Wharf sub destination Grazie Grazie, teamed up with chefs Gerald Addison and Chris Morgan of Caribbean spot Bammy’s for the casual, all-day venture at Midtown Center. On tap: crispy chicken and buckets, jug-size frozen drinks, swing chairs, “old people shuffleboard” (i.e. the standup kind), and all the homemade pie you can eat.
WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

Here’s how you can help those impacted by the Madonna House fire

Here’s how you can help those impacted by the Madonna House fire. The City of Fredericksburg’s emergency response to the May 16th fire at Madonna House is ongoing. At the time of the fire emergency, approximately 60 individuals were evacuated to FRED Central Bus Station, which opened its doors as a temporary shelter during the incident. Most of the residents were able to return to their apartments later that evening or went to stay with family. There were 34 individuals from Madonna House that were displaced and relocated on May 17 to the Clarion Choice Hotel in Central Park, Fredericksburg. Since that time, the Fredericksburg Department of Social Services (DSS) has been on site at the Clarion and have been working with many religious and community partner organizations to find alternative housing plans. Those organizations include, but are not limited to, the Continuum of Care, Micah Ministries, Healthy Generations and the American Red Cross.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
PWLiving

If You See a Park “Resident,” Leave it Alone

Provided by Prince William Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Parks are home to several different wild species or “park residents,” as the staff likes to call them. If you happen to see an injured animal or a baby animal who may appear to be abandoned, please leave them alone. This is the time of year that birds are fledging, and babies such as fawns (baby deer) are left alone for extended periods of time without their mother.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
rvahub.com

How to move a snapping turtle across the road and why.

Snapping Turtles are one of the scariest and coolest looking critters you can run across in the Richmond area. Unfortunately many times you’ll see them on the road and that is not a good spot for a Snapping Turtle or any turtle to be. It’s egg-laying season so female Snapping Turtles are on the move and crossing roads. Snappers travel long distances away from water to search for a nest site on dry land.
RICHMOND, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Your Hobby Place to Open Alexandria Store and Game Center

Large 'Coming Soon!' signs are up in the windows of a store at the corner of Wythe and North Washington streets — and gamers should be pretty excited. Your Hobby Place, which specializes in board games, role playing games, card games, miniatures and more, will be opening a store and event center in the area. The projected opening date will be June 1 at 700 N. Washington St.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Virginia cuts rental relief program

Virginia Rent Relief Program stops accepting new applications. The program, which closed on Sunday, provided rental assistance to tenants who earn 80% or less than the local area median income and whose finances were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The online application shuttered due to limited funding and a surge in recent applications. (Margaret Barthel / DCist)
VIRGINIA STATE
ffxnow.com

Jack’s Ranch returns to Tysons, this time with full barbecue menu

Jack’s Ranch wants to reintroduce itself to Tysons, and this time, its full identity will be on display. The Texas-barbeque-meets-Italian restaurant debuted at the Lumen Apartments (1755 Tysons Central Street) in November, but a combination of factors, including the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus, prompted a closure on Dec. 25.
TYSONS, VA
WJLA

Fairfax Co. faces tough choices to save Lake Accotink from massive sediment build up.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Reporter’s Notebook: One of Fairfax County’s most popular parks is at the center of a decades-long battle over how to save it. Lake Accotink is quickly filling up with sediment that’s impacting wildlife and destroying the lake. The county has two primary plans to dredge the lake but folks who live nearby and use the park regularly have concerns about the options. What all can agree on is the beauty of this hidden gem.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Richmond is right in the middle of Virginia, which is famous for its culture and history. But the food comes before history and culture when your tummy is empty. Right? That is why we are here with the top 5 most popular fried chicken restaurants in Richmond, Virginia:
RICHMOND, VA
ffxnow.com

Herndon carnival set for June in lieu of annual festival

This year’s alternative to the annual Herndon Festival — a carnival — is set for early June. The Herndon Carnival will come to the Northwest Federal Credit Union (200 Spring Street), bringing rides, games, entertainers, food vendors and a 5k race to the campus. Admission is free...
Washingtonian.com

Meet Alexandria’s Most Forward-Thinking Destination

Mere minutes from the Capital Beltway and neighboring the Eisenhower Metro, Alexandria’s most dynamic and connected destination, Carlyle Crossing, is transforming Alexandria, VA for the future. The lively and vibrant community is home to three beautiful residences, all of which are connected by a unique, first-of-its kind, three-acre elevated terrace park. The terrace, situated in the center of the neighborhood, is home to two dog parks, a playground and The Pergola, a multi-use, outdoor patio that is the perfect complement to outdoor living. This luscious greenspace, amongst the rapidly growing city of Alexandria, gives residents the chance to connect with their natural surroundings while enjoying Carlyle Crossing’s incredible connectivity, convenience and forward-thinking offerings. Throughout the neighborhood, Carlyle Crossing offers sweeping views of the surrounding area including Alexandria’s beautiful, iconic landmark, the George Washington Masonic National Memorial. With this outstanding location and over 68,000 square feet of carefully curated private amenities, Carlyle Crossing is bringing a truly distinctive, luxury living experience to the Alexandria area.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

