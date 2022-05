LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- A former University of Kansas soccer goalie has been killed and her husband has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, police said. Officers found Regan Noelle Gibbs, 25, fatally wounded Monday night in her apartment in Lawrence, Kansas. Police said her husband, 26-year-old Chad Joseph Marek, called 911, and he was arrested at the scene.

