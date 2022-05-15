ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Thompson takes no-hitter into 6th as Pirates beat Reds

By John Perrotto, Associated Press
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zach Thompson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach homered to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Brandon Drury broke up the no-hit bid by lining a clean single to right field with two outs. That was the only hit allowed by Thompson in six innings.

He had three walks and three strikeouts while throwing 76 pitches and combining with Wil Crowe, Chris Stratton and David Bednar on a four-hitter.

Thompson ran his scoreless innings streak to 12. The Reds’ three-game winning streak ended.

