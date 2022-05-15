Thompson takes no-hitter into 6th as Pirates beat Reds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zach Thompson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach homered to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Brandon Drury broke up the no-hit bid by lining a clean single to right field with two outs. That was the only hit allowed by Thompson in six innings.

He had three walks and three strikeouts while throwing 76 pitches and combining with Wil Crowe, Chris Stratton and David Bednar on a four-hitter.

Thompson ran his scoreless innings streak to 12. The Reds’ three-game winning streak ended.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.