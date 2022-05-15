Coaches still needed for Great Bend Rec baseball & softball

Less than a year into offering free community college for Kansas students in some high-demand fields, the state legislature is proposing adjustments to expand access. While 663 students received the Kansas Promise Scholarship during the first semester of the new program, according to an early 2022 report to the Kansas Legislature, nearly 75% of those who applied didn’t receive an award. About $1.5 million of the $10 million budgeted for the fiscal year was distributed. Data for the current semester isn’t yet available.

