MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel scored six runs in the sixth inning Tuesday to turn a 3-0 ballgame into a 9-0 Western AA softball win over Butte High. (Boxscore) Jayden Gagner pitched six shutout innings, and Charlee Hoover got the final three outs as the Spartans took another step toward locking up the No. 2 seed from the West at the State tournament.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO