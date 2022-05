WWE RAW Results – May 16, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package on the Omos vs. Bobby Lashley feud, showing how we got to tonight’s Steel Cage match, where MVP will be locked out, while Lashley and Omos will be locked in. We’re now live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We see the Steel Cage in place as the announcers hype tonight’s show.

