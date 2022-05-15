Shenandoah man arrested by Red Oak Police

(Shelby Co.) A Nebraska man was arrested following a pursuit in Shelby County earlier this month. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Spencer Allen Hodges, 37, of Omaha, was involved in the pursuit on May 4th. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Eluding-Injury, OWI, Drugs or Participate in a Felony, Prohibited Acts, Possession of Controlled Substance, Theft 2nd, Theft 1st, Interference with Official Acts, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, Failure to Maintain control, Reckless Driving, and Striking an Unattended Vehicle.
