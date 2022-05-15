Shenandoah man arrested by Red Oak Police

Officials with the Creston (Iowa) Police Department report a Union County woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon, at a woman’s clothing store, in Creston. 23-year-old Autumn Leann Booth, of Cromwell, was arrested for Theft in the 2nd Degree. She later posted a $5,000 cash or surety bond. And, at around 3-p.m. Tuesday, 18-year-old Damian Joseph Gibbons, of Creston, was arrested at the Union County Law Enforcement Center, on a warrant for Violation of Probation stemming from an original charge of Harassment in the 2nd Degree. Gibbons was being held without bond in the Union County Jail, pending an appearance before the magistrate.

CRESTON, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO