Red Oak, IA

Shenandoah man arrested by Red Oak Police

 4 days ago

(Red Oak, Iowa) — An investigation into an incident Saturday evening in Red Oak, resulted...

WOWT

Iowa woman facing several charges after rolling car near state park

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - A woman is facing a DUI charge and several drug charges after Fremont County deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash overnight near Waubonsie State Park. At 1:34 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to Highway 2 and 252nd Avenue after a westbound motorist in 2018 Dodge Charger...
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak woman arrested on unauthorized credit card use

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of unauthorized use of a credit card. Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Daisy Adelle Walker Tuesday afternoon. Walker is charged with 58 counts of unauthorized credit card use. Each count is a Class D felony. Walker is being...
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested following a pursuit in Mills County

(Mills Co.) Three people were arrested following a pursuit in Mills County early this morning. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Hassan Mohamed was charged with Felony Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, Reckless Driving, Theft 5th and multiple driving citations. Zouberou Issifou and Nauk Pal were both charged with Interference with Official Acts.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Clarke County Woman for Burglary

(Creston) An Osceola woman faces burglary charges in Creston. Police arrested 46-year-old Mandi Lea Stowers for burglary out of motor vehicle 3rd – degree. Officers stopped Stowers at Maple and Montgomery Streets, transported her to the Adams County Jail, and held her on a $1,000 cash bond. On Tuesday,...
CRESTON, IA
kjan.com

3 arrested after high speed chase in Mills County

(Glenwood, Iowa) — A traffic stop this (Wednesday) morning on a vehicle traveling in excess of 100-miles per hour in Mills County, resulted in a pursuit and the arrest of three people. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:30-a.m., a Mills County Deputy attempted to stop a Nissan Maxima headed east at 103 mph on Highway 34 (a 55 mph zone). A pursuit was initiated with Mills County Sheriffs and Glenwood Police, during which the vehicle entered Glenwood city limits, drove recklessly, and crashed into a residence at 505 North Grove Street.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Shelby County Sheriff’s report, 5/18/22: NE man arrested following a pursuit

(Harlan, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Shelby County, today (Wednesday), released a report on arrests that took place over the past two weeks. On May 4th, 37-year-old Spencer Allen Hodges, of Omaha, NE, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Shelby County. Hodges was charged with: Eluding-Injury; OWI; Drugs or Participate in a Felony; Prohibited Acts; Possession of Controlled Substance; Theft 2nd; Theft 1st; Interference with Official Acts; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Speeding; Failure to Maintain control; Reckless Driving, and Striking an Unattended Vehicle.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Employee arrested for theft

Fremont police responded to a call at 12:40 Wednesday afternoon in the 2800 block of East 23rd Avenue North in reference to an employee theft. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Delaney E. Dickens, 21, of Omaha for theft by unlawful taking. The estimated loss is $2,800.
FREMONT, NE
kjan.com

Creston Police report, 5/18/22

Officials with the Creston (Iowa) Police Department report a Union County woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon, at a woman’s clothing store, in Creston. 23-year-old Autumn Leann Booth, of Cromwell, was arrested for Theft in the 2nd Degree. She later posted a $5,000 cash or surety bond. And, at around 3-p.m. Tuesday, 18-year-old Damian Joseph Gibbons, of Creston, was arrested at the Union County Law Enforcement Center, on a warrant for Violation of Probation stemming from an original charge of Harassment in the 2nd Degree. Gibbons was being held without bond in the Union County Jail, pending an appearance before the magistrate.
CRESTON, IA
klkntv.com

Two Lincoln men arrested after 20-minute chase near Denton

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln men were arrested Tuesday after leading officers on a 20-minute chase near Denton, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Around 3:47 p.m., a caller had reported a BMW near 56th Street and Claire Avenue for suspicious activity. When deputies arrived in the...
LINCOLN, NE
St. Joseph Post

Police investigating vandalism at church

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an unlawful entry that was made into the Ebenezer Baptist Church in the 800 block Riley in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The incident occurred between 4:30p.m. on Monday and 5:45p.m. on Tuesday. A pop machine was damaged and snack foods...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

(Shelby Co.) A Nebraska man was arrested following a pursuit in Shelby County earlier this month. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Spencer Allen Hodges, 37, of Omaha, was involved in the pursuit on May 4th. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Eluding-Injury, OWI, Drugs or Participate in a Felony, Prohibited Acts, Possession of Controlled Substance, Theft 2nd, Theft 1st, Interference with Official Acts, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, Failure to Maintain control, Reckless Driving, and Striking an Unattended Vehicle.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate robbery, attempted robbery early Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate West Omaha gas stations early Wednesday morning. Omaha police told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the suspect was located Wednesday and taken into custody. Authorities said the suspect is believed to be involved in both incidents.
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

Police: Large fight escalated to gunfire that injured 3 teens

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three teenagers were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a shooting on the east side of Des Moines. Police said a large fight turned into gunfire near East 17th Street and Garfield Avenue. The fight broke out at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. One group fired at the other group, and the groups separated. At that point, the other group fired back, according to police.
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

2 arrested in Glenwood

Officials with the Glenwood (Iowa) Police Department report two, separate arrests. Today (Monday), 34-year-old Myles Longcor, of Henderson, was arrested for Violation of a No Contact Order. He was being held without bond in the Mills County Jail, until seen by a magistrate. On Saturday, Glenwood Police arrested 26-year-old Kameron...
GLENWOOD, IA
kjan.com

Carter Lake man arrested on a warrant

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a Carter Lake man, 43-year-old Kevin Michael Borg, turned himself-in to the Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon. Borg was wanted on a warrant for Violation of Probation. He was booked into the Pott. County Jail. In other news, there were a few prisoners from other facilities transferred to the Pottawattamie County Jail to address warrants:
CARTER LAKE, IA

