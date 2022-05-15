In Texas visit, Donald Trump rallies Republican voters to deliver a GOP wave in November midterms

On the morning of Sunday, May 31, 2020, the then–Austin Police Department chief, Brian Manley, held a briefing in the APD parking garage with more than one hundred officers who were about to start their shifts. The police response the day before to Austin’s protests over the murder of George Floyd had made national news. During rallies in the city, officers had fired beanbag rounds—cloth pouches of lead pellets—at protesters, who they say were rioting. APD considers those rounds “deadly force,” with the capability to kill or seriously maim if they hit a target’s head. Indeed, that Saturday, at least one civilian had been seriously injured, sixteen-year-old Levi Ayala, in an incident a city councilman had made Manley aware of. Ayala had been observing a protest on Interstate 35 from a hill near the highway when he was shot in the head, sustaining a brain injury. Manley wanted to refresh his team of officers about “target discernment” and the “rules of engagement” of “less lethal” weapons.

