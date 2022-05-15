ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

In Texas visit, Donald Trump rallies Republican voters to deliver a GOP wave in November midterms

By Andrew Zhang
fox7austin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - Former president Donald Trump criticized Democrats for a litany of issues Saturday, including inflation and immigration, during an Austin rally where he urged conservative supporters to help the Republican Party take control of Congress in November’s midterm elections. "I ask you to get ready to...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reform Austin

Despite Texans’ Wishes, Abbott Says No To Pot

According to a new poll, the majority of Texans support legalizing pot for medical and recreational use. However, the one who holds all the power, Gov. Greg Abbott, refuses to jump on board. On Tuesday, Abbott said his position has not changed beyond reducing the criminal penalty for marijuana possession...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Memphis, TX
Local
Texas Elections
NBC News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's policies, rhetoric under fire after N.Y., Dallas shootings

SAN ANTONIO — Even before a gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart, Latino legislators had warned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about his anti-immigrant rhetoric. Almost three years since that tragic day that ended the lives of 23 people — and as Buffalo, New York, mourns the racially motivated shooting deaths of 10 people — Abbott’s election-year rhetoric and activities are coming under fire.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Monthly

A Texas Cop’s Indictment Made Him a Right-wing Darling. Will It Get Him Elected?

On the morning of Sunday, May 31, 2020, the then–Austin Police Department chief, Brian Manley, held a briefing in the APD parking garage with more than one hundred officers who were about to start their shifts. The police response the day before to Austin’s protests over the murder of George Floyd had made national news. During rallies in the city, officers had fired beanbag rounds—cloth pouches of lead pellets—at protesters, who they say were rioting. APD considers those rounds “deadly force,” with the capability to kill or seriously maim if they hit a target’s head. Indeed, that Saturday, at least one civilian had been seriously injured, sixteen-year-old Levi Ayala, in an incident a city councilman had made Manley aware of. Ayala had been observing a protest on Interstate 35 from a hill near the highway when he was shot in the head, sustaining a brain injury. Manley wanted to refresh his team of officers about “target discernment” and the “rules of engagement” of “less lethal” weapons.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
KVUE

Texas House Democrats are searching for their new leader

FORT WORTH, Texas — Democratic state representatives in Texas are seeking a new leader. And in the current political climate, the job is daunting. “After last session, we don’t spend a lot of time talking to one another anymore. And it happened over one session,” state Rep. Ramon Romero, Jr. said on Inside Texas Politics.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Illinois bans 'ghost guns,' becoming first Midwestern state to do so

CHICAGO - The sale and possession of "ghost guns" in Illinois became illegal Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill aimed at eliminating the unserialized firearms. Ghost guns are homemade weapons that are untraceable and don't need a background check to be acquired. They can be purchased online and can be assembled in just 15 minutes.
CHICAGO, IL
KWTX

Killeen councilwoman files recount petition

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen’s swearing in ceremony for two newly-elected councilmembers and a re-elected incumbent has been postponed after Councilwoman Mellisa Brown filed a recount petition. The ceremony was planned for a Tuesday, May 17 during a special city council meeting. Results from the May...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Republicans#Republican Congress#Legislature#Gop#Democrats#The Republican Party#Senate#The White House#Texas Land
Texas Politics Digest

With Sham Hearing, Texas Republicans Fail to Address the 24,000+ Texas Voters Disenfranchised During the March Primary

AUSTIN, TX — Today, The Texas House Elections Committee held an interim hearing where the Republican leadership yet again completely abrogated their duties to Texans. Republican Chairman Briscoe Cain chose to focus that hearing on his own political agenda instead of focusing it on the 24,000 Texans who were disenfranchised during the primary election as a direct result of Republicans’ decision to pass anti-voter legislation last year.
DALLAS, TX
NBC News

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Lobbying groups representing Facebook, Twitter, Google and other tech companies filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, seeking to block a Texas law that prohibits large social media platforms from banning users based on their political views. The Texas law went into effect on Wednesday when...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
texassignal.com

DFPS doesn’t have to listen to Abbott or Paxton, says Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday partially blocked the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services from being forced to follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to investigate the parents of trans children for abuse. In February, the governor penned a letter to DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters telling her to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy