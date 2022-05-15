Seth Davis, Texas all-state running back, previews upcoming commitment; Pac-12, SEC schools among finalists

Over the past two years, few running backs in America have been as productive as Katy High School (Texas) star Seth Davis .

As a sophomore, the 5-foot-8, 175-pound back scampered for 1,625 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He was even better last fall, accumulating 2,422 yards and 28 touchdowns while averaging more than 10 yards per carry.

After committing (and de-committing ) from Duke this spring, Davis is set to announce his final commitment on May 23 at 7 p.m. local time (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET) and is down to a final five of California, Mississippi State, Missouri, Utah and Vanderbilt.

Regardless of where he ends up, the Katy playmaker noted, he intends to enroll early to help his college program of choice.

Over the weekend, Davis gave his thoughts on each of his finalists leading up to his big commitment.

Here's what the Texas all-state running back had to say:

California : "I like the Cal coaching staff and the academics. They are top-tier. That's why I like them a lot."

Mississippi State : "I like the town. I visited there. The town, the coaches, the football team... when I went on my visit and went to one of the spring practices they welcomed me. All of the running backs came over and introduced themselves. It was a great time."

Missouri : "It's a great SEC school, and I've known the running back coach for awhile. We already had a good relationship. I just really like it."

Utah : "It's a great running back school, so that put them in my top right away. I love the coaches. We have a really good relationship."

Vanderbilt : "I like the coaches and the town. Nashville, Tennessee is a great town. And it's in the SEC. I saw the town and the facilities and it was really nice."