ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Seth Davis, Texas all-state running back, previews upcoming commitment; Pac-12, SEC schools among finalists

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1W6v_0feWvHVG00

Over the past two years, few running backs in America have been as productive as Katy High School (Texas) star Seth Davis .

As a sophomore, the 5-foot-8, 175-pound back scampered for 1,625 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He was even better last fall, accumulating 2,422 yards and 28 touchdowns while averaging more than 10 yards per carry.

After committing (and de-committing ) from Duke this spring, Davis is set to announce his final commitment on May 23 at 7 p.m. local time (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET) and is down to a final five of California, Mississippi State, Missouri, Utah and Vanderbilt.

Regardless of where he ends up, the Katy playmaker noted, he intends to enroll early to help his college program of choice.

Over the weekend, Davis gave his thoughts on each of his finalists leading up to his big commitment.

Here's what the Texas all-state running back had to say:

California : "I like the Cal coaching staff and the academics. They are top-tier. That's why I like them a lot."

Mississippi State : "I like the town. I visited there. The town, the coaches, the football team... when I went on my visit and went to one of the spring practices they welcomed me. All of the running backs came over and introduced themselves. It was a great time."

Missouri : "It's a great SEC school, and I've known the running back coach for awhile. We already had a good relationship. I just really like it."

Utah : "It's a great running back school, so that put them in my top right away. I love the coaches. We have a really good relationship."

Vanderbilt : "I like the coaches and the town. Nashville, Tennessee is a great town. And it's in the SEC. I saw the town and the facilities and it was really nice."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Previews#American Football#Sports#Sec#Katy High School#Cal
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Katy, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Spring, TX
May, TX
Sports
City
Star, TX
City
Vanderbilt, TX
City
May, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy