A Hudson Valley man accused of unlawful imprisonment tried to slit his throat to avoid going to jail. The bizarre incident all started on Thursday, May 12 just after 1 pm. Saugerties police were responding to a domestic disturbance call on Clermont Street when a female at the scene told officers that she was fighting with a man on Partition street, but didn't share much more than that.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO