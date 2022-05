Megan Hicks never hesitates to bring her kids to the water. Hicks’ three children splashed around in their underwear in the umbrella-shaped fountain at Greenleaf Park. Workers from the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation opened the spray grounds on May 11 — when it got up to 79 degrees. Hicks says her children ran at the chance to play in the water right after workers finished their tests. Even when the water stopped spraying from the fountain, the young children continued to play tag, their feet battering against the small puddles on the blue pad.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO