Photos: Texas 1A, 6A Track & Field State Championships

By SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

AUSTIN - The third and final day of the 2022 UIL Track and Field Championships were staged Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium which is home to the University of Texas track and field program.

Competition involved high school athletes in 1A and 6A classes.

More coverage from the Texas State Track and Field Championships in Austin:

RESULTS

Here are photos from Saturday's competition:

All photos Tommy Hays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pLKH_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edor9_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTNLb_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlJVb_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEMUm_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245YPy_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YmsQz_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAAUb_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQlJe_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09m7Hy_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GjMO5_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04aw0o_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgj8Z_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VBIL_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMBGs_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFru4_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KK6w_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLIO5_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ouy4H_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WO66U_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBiOo_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBXpC_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gyJJo_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CatNl_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3Axf_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llaJH_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzA8d_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egOOJ_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYEWr_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49fs5K_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6oUG_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8YTF_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4I3E_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHG8b_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ceIJD_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6HBo_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTzgk_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibzey_0feWuwMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJyRH_0feWuwMK00

