Two parents in New York have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attempting to light their 1-year-old child on fire at a truck stop on May 3. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of several fires inside a Love's Travel Plaza in Tyre, New York, and took Jamie L. Avery, Jr., 28, and Lisbeth Collado, 25, into custody after they allegedly caused the fires and attempted to "light a one-year-old child on fire," according to authorities. The parents are from West Palm Beach, Florida.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO