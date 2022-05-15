ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii softball swept by UC Davis in doubleheader to end 2022 season

By Christian Shimabuku
 4 days ago
The University of Hawaii softball team was swept at UC Davis in a doubleheader to conclude its 2022 season on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine end their season at 23-18 overall and 17-9 in Big West play, good for third place in the conference standings behind Long Beach State and champion Cal State Fullerton.

UC Davis won the first game 4-2 as the Aggies had 10 hits, led by Anna Dethlefson’s game high three hits. Brianna Lopez pitched a complete game for UH and was tagged with the loss.

In the second game, the Rainbow Wahine fell behind 5-0 before Maya Nakamura’s 3-run home run cut the deficit to 5-3, but it proved to be the last time either team scored as the Aggies held on. UCD starter Kenedi Brown tamed the ‘Bows with 11 strikeouts.

Hawaii’s 23-18 mark and 17-9 record in conference play is the first time the team has finished with a winning record since 2019.

