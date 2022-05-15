10:45 PM: Shiur in Lakewood by Horav Michoel Sorotzkin; Also Streaming Live (Maarei Mekomos)

687 Prospect St, off Lewin Ave. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at general@thelakewoodscoop.com.
As earlier reported on TLS Status, a Lakewood K9 gave the all-clear after investigating a suspicious package which shut down part of Ridge Avenue this morning.
As reported in January, a lengthy water main project got underway on Rt. 9, with nightly closures lasting throughout the night along various portions of the road. The $10,000,000 project started several months ago, and is expected to last until September/October time. The nightly closures – currently on the southbound...
Police Chief Greg Meyer: “In response to Saturday’s events in Buffalo, the Lakewood Police Department has added extra patrols and we are working with our law enforcements partners in providing extra security for our community.”. TLS was first to report the reference to Lakewood in the shooter’s manifesto....
Priority Health, Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim’s health screening event for men took place this past Sunday, May 25th, at Lake Terrace. The event was an incredible success, with more than 2,000 attendees receiving screening for critical health issues such as hypertension and high blood sugar. For the 60% of...
Lakewood children were thankfully unharmed when a large tree came crashing down on the playground they were playing at just minutes earlier. The children were playing at the monkey bars at their school during recess, and then went back inside the building. Minutes later, the tree came crashing down, crushing the very monkey bars they were playing on.
The pictured snapping turtle was spotted near a Lakewood school today, but luckily it was removed before any children could attempt to engage it. The snapping turtle can grow up to about 18 inches and 35 pounds. Children should be made aware that these reptiles when feeling threatened can become...
[COMMUNICATED] “My grandfather would cry that he wasn’t able to keep shmita!” Shachar Ptichi, third generation farmer exclaimed, standing in a Lakewood shul, delivering a Shabbos Drasha as the Rav’s guest only a few short weeks ago. “It was simply too hard for him. He knew...
Two children are home safely after nearly a five-hour search in Lakewood. At approximately 11:00 PM last night, two children – approximately 12 years old – were reported missing from their homes in the Somerset Avenue area. Multiple agencies began searching, including Lakewood Police, Chaveirim, Sheriff’s Office, Hatzolah,...
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to AskTheMayor@thelakewoodscoop.com. Thank you for taking the time and answering many questions that the people have. In Raintree for many years already there is a garbage...
Governor Murphy this morning made the following statements in response to the mass shootings over the weekend. Before we begin, I want to briefly address the horrific instances of gun violence which occurred this weekend that have left more Americans dead and injured. More than 20 people shot in Milwaukee,...
Governor Phil Murphy visited the Hackensack Fire Department today to announce the new American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grant Program, which will help local and regional fire departments provide first responders with proper protective, cleaning, and sanitization equipment. The Firefighter Grant Program will enable fire departments to better protect their employees...
U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) today announced the awarding of a combined $177,768,593 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Community Planning and Development to support the revitalization of communities across New Jersey. “Families in all zip...
With New Jersey families facing difficulties obtaining baby formula due to the ongoing national shortage, Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 296 today declaring a State of Emergency. in order to activate State price gouging laws, consistent with President Biden’s actions at the federal level. The order also coordinates...
