Lakewood Township, NJ

10:45 PM: Shiur in Lakewood by Horav Michoel Sorotzkin; Also Streaming Live (Maarei Mekomos)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shiur will be taking place at Kollel Ner...

Free wood pallets for your Lag Ba’omer fire!

687 Prospect St, off Lewin Ave.
VIDEO: Lakewood K9 Investigates Suspicious Package

As earlier reported on TLS Status, a Lakewood K9 gave the all-clear after investigating a suspicious package which shut down part of Ridge Avenue this morning.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
REMINDER: Water Main Project Along Rt. 9 in Lakewood to last for Months

As reported in January, a lengthy water main project got underway on Rt. 9, with nightly closures lasting throughout the night along various portions of the road. The $10,000,000 project started several months ago, and is expected to last until September/October time. The nightly closures – currently on the southbound...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Message from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer

Police Chief Greg Meyer: “In response to Saturday’s events in Buffalo, the Lakewood Police Department has added extra patrols and we are working with our law enforcements partners in providing extra security for our community.”. TLS was first to report the reference to Lakewood in the shooter’s manifesto....
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
NISSIM: Large Tree Crushes Playground in Lakewood Minutes after Children Finished Recess [VIDEO]

Lakewood children were thankfully unharmed when a large tree came crashing down on the playground they were playing at just minutes earlier. The children were playing at the monkey bars at their school during recess, and then went back inside the building. Minutes later, the tree came crashing down, crushing the very monkey bars they were playing on.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Tuesday: Giborei Torah Lma’an Giborei Koach

[COMMUNICATED] “My grandfather would cry that he wasn’t able to keep shmita!” Shachar Ptichi, third generation farmer exclaimed, standing in a Lakewood shul, delivering a Shabbos Drasha as the Rav’s guest only a few short weeks ago. “It was simply too hard for him. He knew...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Streaming Live
Two Lakewood children located safely after lengthy search [PHOTOS]

Two children are home safely after nearly a five-hour search in Lakewood. At approximately 11:00 PM last night, two children – approximately 12 years old – were reported missing from their homes in the Somerset Avenue area. Multiple agencies began searching, including Lakewood Police, Chaveirim, Sheriff’s Office, Hatzolah,...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Governor Murphy Announces American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grant Program Alongside First Responders and Elected Officials

Governor Phil Murphy visited the Hackensack Fire Department today to announce the new American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grant Program, which will help local and regional fire departments provide first responders with proper protective, cleaning, and sanitization equipment. The Firefighter Grant Program will enable fire departments to better protect their employees...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Entertainment
Zoom
TV & Videos
JUST IN: Governor Murphy Declares State of Emergency, Activates Price Gouging Laws Over National Baby Formula Shortage

With New Jersey families facing difficulties obtaining baby formula due to the ongoing national shortage, Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 296 today declaring a State of Emergency. in order to activate State price gouging laws, consistent with President Biden’s actions at the federal level. The order also coordinates...
POLITICS
Today: NJ Voter Registration Deadline for the Primary Election

-or- A Social Security number To use your social security number, you must have the ability to sign on-screen or upload your signature to complete the registration process. If you are unable to provide a digital signature, you can not register online. Click here to download the voter registration application for your county.
ELECTIONS

