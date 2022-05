In her latest and most impressive climb, 18-year-old Naperville native Lucy Westlake at 5:36 a.m. Nepal time on Thursday became the youngest American woman to ever reach the summit of Mount Everest. The record had previously stood for 15 years, with Westlake reaching the peak one month and one day younger in age than the previous holder. Having begun her trip on April 18, Westlake’s total journey to the top of the world took just 25 days. A $12,500 grant from Grape-Nuts cereal helped to fund the trip, part of an initiative by the brand to support female pioneers. Westlake has now summited five of the seven highest points on each continent, with Papua New Guinea and Antarctica her next stops.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO