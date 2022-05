OAKDALE, Calif. — The Oakdale Chamber of commerce is gearing up for its 30th annual Chocolate Festival being held this weekend at Williams Meyer Park in Oakdale. This family-fun event will be held May 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature a massive amount of sweet chocolate treats to enjoy including fudges, truffles, chocolate ice cream, chocolate cheesecake and much more.

