The Dallas Mavericks may have lost Game 1 of their series with the Golden State Warriors, but head coach Jason Kidd is not one bit bothered. In what could be said as an encouraging message for the Mavs and some sort of warning for the Warriors, Kidd reminded everyone how they are a team that knows how to bounce back. Sure, they lost by 25 points to the Warriors, but it’s not the first they have been blown out and managed to win the next game.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO