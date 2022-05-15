ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, MO

Local highlights and scores: May 14, 2022

By Nathalie Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Here are your local scores from Saturday, May 14, 2022. You can watch the highlights in...

kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, May 18th, 2022

(Fulton, MO) – Police in central Missouri’s Fulton have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 68-year-old woman. Gladys Bowers left her residential care facility without taking her medication and is believed to have traveled to the St. Louis area with her non-custodial son. She’s a black female, five-foot-seven, about 150 pounds, wears a blonde wig, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jacket, and white shoes. She suffers from schizophrenia with auditory and visual hallucinations and is known to be violent. Anyone with information should immediately call 9-1-1.
FULTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Trail of Tears in Waynesville, Missouri

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The land that Pulaski County and Waynesville inhabits has a history that goes back long before the city and county were established. Leaders are making efforts to recognize and honor those who traveled along the Trail of Tears. OzarksFirst spoke with former Waynesville Mayor, teacher, and author Luge Hardman about this aspect […]
WAYNESVILLE, MO
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: James Wilder, "The Sikeston Train"

It seems like Almost Yesterday that the University of Missouri football team achieved one of its greatest victories. The date was Saturday, November 18, 1978 and the Missouri Tigers were in Lincoln, Nebraska to play the second-ranked Cornhuskers. Nebraska had won nines in a row, upset number-one ranked Oklahoma, and...
SIKESTON, MO
Hail up to one inch in diameter possible overnight in central Missouri

Large hail and heavy rain is possible overnight in mid-Missouri, including in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Marshall Pfahler tells 939 the Eagle that a large cluster of storms are expected to arrive in the listening area between 1 and 5 tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, adding that large hail up to one inch in diameter is possible.
COLUMBIA, MO
Mizzou Hoops Adds Noah Carter for 2022-23

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri men’s basketball has officially announced the addition of Northern Iowa transfer, Noah Carter, to its 2022-23 roster. Carter comes to Mizzou following a standout three seasons at Northern Iowa, where he capped it off with a Second Team All-MVC honor in 2021-22. Carter will have two remaining seasons of eligibility entering the 22-23 season.
COLUMBIA, MO
Charges filed in Columbia daycare bomb threat

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County prosecutors have filed charges in a bomb threat to a Columbia daycare center. The documents laying out the accusations against Alexzander S. Green don't include the name of the daycare but mention the evacuation of scores of children and adults from the building after a bomb threat was called in on Tuesday.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#Kmiz#Micds
24 Missouri Powerball players to split $50,000 prize

ARNOLD, Mo. – A group of people playing the Powerball won $50,000 with a ticket purchased at Dierbergs in Arnold. The 24 players plan to split the prize evenly. That means each player should get around $2,083. The winning ticket was purchased for the April 23rd drawing. Their ticket matched four white-ball numbers, as well […]
ARNOLD, MO
Missouri State Fair Announces Grandstand Performers

Aug. 11 – Trace Adkins with Lonestar. Country music superstar Justin Moore will headline the final concert of the 2022 Missouri State Fair, performing on the State Fair Grandstand stage, presented by CFM Insurance on Saturday, Aug. 20. Opening for Moore is newcomer Heath Sanders. Missouri State Fair still...
SEDALIA, MO
Police close Columbia street, citing ‘situation’

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have closed a west Columbia street for what emergency dispatchers only called a "situation." Ash Street was closed at Heather Lane, according to an alert from dispatchers sent a little before 1 p.m. An ABC 17 News reporter said he saw a bomb squad coming into the area. Several people who work in the area said they heard a bomb threat had possibly been called in to the KinderCare daycare.
COLUMBIA, MO
Attorney General Eric Schmitt preparing new round of school mask lawsuits

Attorney General Eric Schmitt is preparing for a new round of lawsuits challenging school mask rules if districts reinstate orders in the face of an uptick in COVID-19 cases. During a hearing Tuesday in Boone County Circuit Court, assistant attorney general James Atkins said the new cases would involve districts that have policies triggered by […] The post Attorney General Eric Schmitt preparing new round of school mask lawsuits appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLUMBIA, MO

