Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
Porterville Recorder
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of...

Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 14, Oakland 4

A-grounded out for Polanco in the 7th. b-singled for Correa in the 9th. E_Kepler (1), Barrera (2). LOB_Minnesota 9, Oakland 9. 2B_Sánchez (11), Arraez 2 (5), Correa (6), Jeffers (5), Laureano (4), Pinder (5). 3B_Brown (2). RBIs_Sánchez 3 (17), Urshela (11), Arraez 2 (9), Correa (12), Polanco (22), Kepler (16), Jeffers 2 (11), Gordon (2), Celestino 2 (3), Brown (19), Bethancourt (8), Kemp (6), Barrera (5). SB_Arraez (2), Polanco (2). SF_Kepler, Kemp.
OAKLAND, CA
Porterville Recorder

Small California school district reinstates indoor masking

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A small California school district began requiring indoor masking again Tuesday due to rising cases of COVID-19. Pacific Grove Unified School District at the south end of Monterey Bay announced the requirement Monday after the Monterey County Health Department reported a seven-day average test positivity rate of 5.2% and a seven-day average of 12.4 cases per 100,000 residents.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Porterville Recorder

State, county may take water from City of Porterville

City of Porterville Manager John Lollis sounded like a boxer when describing the ongoing situation when it comes to various agencies at the local and state level trying to work together to spread out a limited water supply. “It is certainly a bob and weave,” Lollis said. Lollis announced...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Voluntary evacuations given as a result of riverbed fire in East Porterville

A river bed fire caused the voluntary evacuations of those in the south area of East Porterville on Monday. Just after 1 p.m. Monday, Tulare County Fire Officials were called to the area of the Eagle Nest RV Resort off of Highway 190 east of Porterville for a report of a fire a mile and a half from the resort.

